Search icon

News

24th Apr 2025

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

JOE

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Ramsay said the loss resulted in his family becoming closer as a unit

Gordon Ramsay has opened up about the grief he and his family went through when his wife Tana suffered a miscarriage five months into her pregnancy.

In 2016, Tana experienced a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks. Reflecting on the loss of her son, who they had named Rocky, Tana said he had been “born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive.”

In an interview with People, Gordon himself opened up on the heartbreaking period, and said it ended up bringing him and his family closer together.

He said: “There’s no book that guides you through that loss, and so losing Rocky was really tough.

“Watching the trauma unfold, it’s this life-changing moment.”

Related links:

Three years after the loss of Rocky, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Oscar.

Oscar was their fifth child together. Their other kids are Megan, who is 26, 25-year-old twins Jack and Holly, and Matilda, 23.

And Gordon said that the grief his family felt ended up bringing them closer together, and had it not been for the loss of Rocky, they “wouldn’t have had Oscar.”

He said: “We wouldn’t have had Oscar had we not lost Rocky.

“There was no substitute – far from it – but it brought us a bond that you’d never experience in a normal situation.”

The celebrity chef married Tana in 1996, when he was starting to work his way into the world of fine dining and she was a school teacher.

Since then, Gordon has become one of the most famous chefs in the world, whilst Tana has forged a career in TV and writing.

The Michelin-star chef had nothing but praise for his wife’s resilience in overcoming the loss of their son, saying that his family “wouldn’t be here today” without her strength.

He said: “That’s the power of Tana. Just watching the way that she dealt with it – and opened up with other friends and women in close proximity that could give advice – she was incredibly straight after that.”

He added that their children “get a lot of strength from their mum”, saying: “There’s a lot of things that Tana’s done, that we wouldn’t be here today without that strength.”

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, you can get help and support by contacting Cruse Bereavement Care via their website or national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Or alternatively, if you need support and advice following a pregnancy loss, you can find help and support by visiting Tommy’s here. You can also call them for free on 0800 014 7800 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm)

Topics:

Gordon Ramsay,miscarriage,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

TikTok star Dominique McShain dies aged 21

sensitive

TikTok star Dominique McShain dies aged 21

By Nina McLaughlin

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

sensitive

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

By Ava Keady

Students make neo-Nazi gesture on trip to Auschwitz and post picture online

Auschwitz

Students make neo-Nazi gesture on trip to Auschwitz and post picture online

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Russia issues chilling WW3 threat to UK over deployment of peacekeepers

Russia issues chilling WW3 threat to UK over deployment of peacekeepers

By Nina McLaughlin

Disgraced cardinal who covered up child sex abuse to close Pope’s coffin

Disgraced cardinal who covered up child sex abuse to close Pope’s coffin

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump says he is ‘not happy’ with deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv

Putin

Donald Trump says he is ‘not happy’ with deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv

By Nina McLaughlin

Millions urged to use this hack to switch energy provider as government hints at price hike

Affiliate

Millions urged to use this hack to switch energy provider as government hints at price hike

By Stephen Hurrell

A Quentin Tarantino movie favourite is airing on TV tonight

jeff bridges

A Quentin Tarantino movie favourite is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season

By Nina McLaughlin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 448

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 448

By Charlie Herbert

ENHYPEN tour tickets go on sale soon – and this everything fans need to know

Affiliate

ENHYPEN tour tickets go on sale soon – and this everything fans need to know

By Jonny Yates

Russia issues chilling WW3 threat to UK over deployment of peacekeepers

Russia issues chilling WW3 threat to UK over deployment of peacekeepers

By Nina McLaughlin

Disgraced cardinal who covered up child sex abuse to close Pope’s coffin

Disgraced cardinal who covered up child sex abuse to close Pope’s coffin

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump says he is ‘not happy’ with deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv

Putin

Donald Trump says he is ‘not happy’ with deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv

By Nina McLaughlin

Millions urged to use this hack to switch energy provider as government hints at price hike

Affiliate

Millions urged to use this hack to switch energy provider as government hints at price hike

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

A Quentin Tarantino movie favourite is airing on TV tonight

jeff bridges

A Quentin Tarantino movie favourite is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

M&S fans hail new pistachio chocolate bar the ‘best ever’

Dubai Chocolate

M&S fans hail new pistachio chocolate bar the ‘best ever’

By Nina McLaughlin

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season

By Nina McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue reveals the most disturbing request she’s ever received

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue reveals the most disturbing request she’s ever received

By JOE

Premier League club to directly rival Man United for Liam Delap

Premier League club to directly rival Man United for Liam Delap

By Jacob Entwistle

Loyle Carner announces 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Loyle Carner announces 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories