‘Golden passport’ scheme lets travellers live on cruise ship forever

An alternative way to spend your retirement

A cruise line is offering an alternative way to spend their retirement with its permanent residence-at-sea programme.

Villa Vie Residences launched its first cruise aboard the Odyssey in October, promising the passengers an around-the-world trip.

The cruise stops at 425 ports in 147 countries, which will take about three-and-a-half years.

Passengers have the opportunity to own, rent, or lease ‘for life’ through the Endless Horizons programme.

This programme allows them to live among home comforts while travelling the world.

Villa Vie Residences has announced that it is accepting even more passengers to join the cruise with its “Golden Passport.”

How much you pay depends on age. Those aged 90 or above will pay a whopping $99,999 (£75,000), however, the most expensive tier is priced at $399,999 (£223,650) for those aged between 55 and 60.

The price includes dining, housekeeping, laundry, annual medical check-ups, and alcoholic drinks with meals, as well as all fees, such as port taxes and service charges.

Residents will also have the opportunity to invite family and friends on board as long as they pay a $129 per day (£96) fee.

Villa Vie adds that this ‘passport’ will be transferable across its fleet, however, its fleet is currently limited to just the Odyssey.

Each full voyage is scheduled to last between three and three-and-a-half years, however, residents have the choice to stay on board for longer.

In May, Sharon Lane (77) moved out of her retirement village in Orange County, California, and purchased a cabin for its entire lifespan of 15 years using her life savings.

“I’m finally able to do what I’ve wanted to do for years,” she told CNN Travel.

“I buy the cabin, I live in the cabin, and that’s it. And then there’s no end,” she added.

The founder of Villa Vie Residences encourages others to also join the ship during their retirement.

“As people retire, one of their biggest fears is outliving their money. With the Golden Passport, that uncertainty disappears, one payment secures a lifetime of adventure,” according to Mr Petterson.

“Our age-tiered pricing ensures that Endless Horizons is no longer just a dream for the few, but an attainable reality for many.”

Villa Vie’s CEO, Kathy Villalba, added: “Life moves quickly, and the regret most people share is that they didn’t travel the world when they had the chance.

“The Golden Passport makes that dream possible and affordable in a way the cruise and travel industries have never seen before,” she concluded.