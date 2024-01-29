Gogglebox star Pat Webb dies

Gogglebox star Pat Webb has died at the age of 75

Webb, who was the mother of one of the show’s longest running stars Stephen, and featured in many an episode alongside her son.

Gogglebox announced the sad news in a statement on social media.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness,” they wrote.

“Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10 -12 alongside her son Stephen.

“Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family.”

They concluded: “Our thoughts are with the family who have requested privacy at this sad time.”

Stephen shared his own touching message in tribute to his mum.

“Mummy Pat , you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world,” he wrote on Instagram “Rest in peace mum.”

Fans have flocked to the comments section to pay tribute to the TV legend.

“w I loved your mum on gogglebox you two were brilliant together, so v sorry to hear this sad news,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Oh Stephen I’m so sorry! Your mum was so funny when you were both on Gogglebox. Sending you, Daniel and your family so much love.”

While a third said: “Omg I’m so sorry. She was such a character on Gogglebox.”