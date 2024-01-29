Search icon

News

29th Jan 2024

Gogglebox star Pat Webb dies

JOE

Gogglebox star Pat Webb has died at the age of 75

Webb, who was the mother of one of the show’s longest running stars Stephen, and featured in many an episode alongside her son.

Gogglebox announced the sad news in a statement on social media.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness,” they wrote.

“Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10 -12 alongside her son Stephen.

“Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family.”

They concluded: “Our thoughts are with the family who have requested privacy at this sad time.”

Stephen shared his own touching message in tribute to his mum.

“Mummy Pat , you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world,” he wrote on Instagram “Rest in peace mum.”

Fans have flocked to the comments section to pay tribute to the TV legend.

“w I loved your mum on gogglebox you two were brilliant together, so v sorry to hear this sad news,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Oh Stephen I’m so sorry! Your mum was so funny when you were both on Gogglebox. Sending you, Daniel and your family so much love.”

While a third said: “Omg I’m so sorry. She was such a character on Gogglebox.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

The Chase fans slam ‘rigged’ show as chaser gets ‘suspiciously easy’ questions

The Chase fans slam ‘rigged’ show as chaser gets ‘suspiciously easy’ questions

By Joseph Loftus

Joey Barton deletes social media post accusing Eniola Aluko of trying to sue him

Eniola Aluko

Joey Barton deletes social media post accusing Eniola Aluko of trying to sue him

By Callum Boyle

FA Cup history could be made after Aston Villa vs Chelsea replay

Aston Villa

FA Cup history could be made after Aston Villa vs Chelsea replay

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Shamima Begum says PM ‘doesn’t know what he’s doing’ fighting UK extremism

Boris Johnson

Shamima Begum says PM ‘doesn’t know what he’s doing’ fighting UK extremism

By Charlie Herbert

Domestic violence: The horror of being trapped inside with your abuser

Coronavirus

Domestic violence: The horror of being trapped inside with your abuser

By Oli Dugmore

JOE’s 5-Word News: Hip-Hop, Shorts, Blockbuster, Hibernation, Detective

5 Word News

JOE’s 5-Word News: Hip-Hop, Shorts, Blockbuster, Hibernation, Detective

By Ben Kenyon

Brutal cold sweeping UK is leaving people ‘wiped out’ after Christmas parties

Brutal cold sweeping UK is leaving people ‘wiped out’ after Christmas parties

By Joseph Loftus

Bank Holiday Burn: Met Office confirm hottest May Bank Holiday ever

bank holiday burn

Bank Holiday Burn: Met Office confirm hottest May Bank Holiday ever

By Oli Dugmore

Australian politician wants paedophiles to be chemically castrated

Australia

Australian politician wants paedophiles to be chemically castrated

By Danny Jones

People ‘scared to sleep’ after discovering horror serial killer show ‘like Luther but better’

TV

People ‘scared to sleep’ after discovering horror serial killer show ‘like Luther but better’

By Nina McLaughlin

Iraqi player sent off for ‘over-celebrating’ in Asian Cup before they concede two goals to lose

Asia Cup

Iraqi player sent off for ‘over-celebrating’ in Asian Cup before they concede two goals to lose

By Callum Boyle

‘Mesmerising’ new WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks has finally dropped

Apple TV

‘Mesmerising’ new WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks has finally dropped

By JOE

Mum baffled as school assistant changes daughter’s hairstyle without asking permission

Mum baffled as school assistant changes daughter’s hairstyle without asking permission

By Nina McLaughlin

Oxford student explains why Oxbridge degree isn’t what it’s cracked up to be

extreme britain

Oxford student explains why Oxbridge degree isn’t what it’s cracked up to be

By Charlie Herbert

Jessica Biel sparks debate after admitting ‘very strange’ shower habit

Jessica Biel sparks debate after admitting ‘very strange’ shower habit

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Brits scroll through their phones for 46 days per year, research shows

Mobile

Brits scroll through their phones for 46 days per year, research shows

By Kieran Galpin

Jada Pinkett Smith makes joke about Queen after Oprah interview

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith makes joke about Queen after Oprah interview

By Charlie Herbert

Mario Balotelli’s Liverpool future might not be dead and buried after all

Liverpool

Mario Balotelli’s Liverpool future might not be dead and buried after all

By Ben Kenyon

VIDEO: Conor McGregor reacts angrily to journalist accusing him of racism

Conor McGregor

VIDEO: Conor McGregor reacts angrily to journalist accusing him of racism

By Tony Cuddihy

QUIZ: Name the footballers have to played for Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool

QUIZ: Name the footballers have to played for Liverpool and Real Madrid

By Robert Redmond

Man United’s Independence Day trailer is so bad it’s good

20th

Man United’s Independence Day trailer is so bad it’s good

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories