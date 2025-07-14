Four dead after ‘fireball’ plane crash at Southend Airport

The plane crashed yesterday

Four people have been confirmed dead in a small plane crash at Southend Airport yesterday.

The light aircraft crashed at Southend Airport moments after take off.

The plane was a Beech B200 Super King Air with the Dutch registration PH-ZAZ.

The plane was heading to the Netherlands and crashed at around 4pm this afternoon.

Videos and images quickly circulated online of the incident with witnesses describing the crash as a “fireball”.

BREAKING – A passenger plane has crashed shortly after takeoff from London Southend Airport in Essex, erupting into a massive fireball. pic.twitter.com/qUqfAtcU3e — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 13, 2025

Essex Police and ambulance crews responded to the scene.

ESN Report wrote on X: “Just witnessed a Beechcraft crash on take-off at Southend airport about 40 minutes after a Cessna also left the runway. Thoughts are with those on the aircraft.”

David Burton-Sampson, MP for Southend West and Leigh said: “I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport.

“Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work. My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

It is unclear how many people were on board the aircraft as well as if there have been any casualties.

A police statement said: “We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane.

“We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours.

“We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”

EasyJet, who have a base at the airport and run 122 flights per week across 20 routes, have cancelled the two flights scheduled to land at the airport this evening.