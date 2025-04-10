Search icon

News

10th Apr 2025

Former Premier League player’s son standing as Reform councillor

Ava Keady

He will contest for a seat as part of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party.

The son of a former Premier League player will stand for election as a Reform UK councillor.

He is set to contest for a seat in Lapworth and West Kenilworth as part of Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK Party.

The party took to X to reveal their new candidate, with hopes he will help them connect to younger voters.

Stiliyan Petrov’s son, Stiliyan Petrov Jr, is looking to step into the political space with the group.

The son of the Aston Villa icon is ‘ready to fix his local area’, according to his announcement post.

A video of the candidate was captioned: “Meet Stiliyan Petrov, our candidate for Lapworth and West Kenilworth.

“He’s ready to fix his local area by cutting wasteful spending, lowering council tax and ensuring proper funding for key public services.”

In the video, Stiliyan Jr explained why he wishes to enter politics along with footage of him working and showcasing his football skills.

“I’ve decided to stand for election because I think it’s time the working class people and the youth of this country have a voice that will actually represent them,” he said.

Having just announced his entrance to politics, it doesn’t seem to be a long-term plan for him as he insists he isn’t interested in becoming a ‘career politician’.

“I’m looking to help the people of this area and hopefully the country one day and just create real change in this country.

“Look around, this Labour government and the previous Conservative government have constantly been lying to us. False promises and making us wait. We’ll I’ve had enough.”

Petrov Jr says he believes in ‘common sense politics’.

“We need to end this wasteful spending on a national level and a local level. Reform UK stands for practical people like me and wants change, and will ensure change. I am Stiliyan Petrov. I am Reform UK,” he concluded.

His father is nothing short of a modern-day icon at Celtic, where he won four Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups, three Scottish League Cups, and lead the club to a UEFA Cup final in 2003.

After his time in Glasgow, he moved to Aston Villa, a club which he captained and made 219 appearances for.

Additionally, he is Bulgaria’s most capped player of all time with a staggering 105 appearances.

He hung up his boots in 2013 after a diagnosis of acute leukaemia, however, the 45-year-old beat the disease after 13 months of chemotherapy.

Topics:

