20th Nov 2024

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

Zoe Hodges

‘A different kettle of fish from The Kardashians’

The first trailer for Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reality TV show has been released.

Meet the Rees-Moggs is the politician’s first move into reality television following the loss of his North East Somerset seat to Labour’s Dan Norris.

In the trailer the Etonian admits he’s ‘well aware’ of the reputational risks of such a career move, as he invites camera into his home.

Meet the Rees-Moggs is filmed at the former MPs 17th century Somerset mansion, Gournay Court, where he lives alongside his wife, Helene de Chair and their six children.

The first look footage from the five-part docu-series sees Rees-Mogg’s housekeepers scrubbing away anti- Conservative graffiti from the grounds as well as ironing his boxers and polishing his silver.

In the clip he admits: “I’m just lazy. That’s all.” Rees-Mogg has reportedly never changed a nappy in his life despite having half a dozen children.

He also shares with the camera that he ‘quite enjoy[s] winding people up,’ which the Politician, who follows the Catholic faith, reflects is ‘probably a sin’.

The reality TV show was filmed in the run-up to the general election and shows how his constituents really feel about the former MP.

People can be heard shouting in the new trailer: “I hope you lose your job.”

Upon losing his North East Somerset seat to Labour in the worst result at a general election since John Major’s defeat in 1997, Rees-Mogg tells the cameras: “I’m not a dog. I don’t lick my wounds. Life goes on. What’s next should always be the question.”

The series also follows his personal life as well as his professional life, reportedly showing he and his family going to church.

Meet the Rees-Moggs will stream on Discovery+ in the UK and Ireland later this year.

