First ever recording of moment someone’s death reveals what our final thoughts might be

Canadian researchers were conducting an EEG on an 87-year-old man when he died suddenly.

The first ever recording of the moment someone’s died has revealed what our final thoughts may be.

Researchers in Canada were conducting an ECG on an 87-year-old man who died suddenly during the scan.

While we’ll all have to wait until we die to know for sure, the researchers were able to determine what was happening in his brain before he died.

The tale as old as time, that one’s life ‘flashes before their eyes’ may be accurate after the research showed an increase in ‘gamma oscillations’ was detected about 30 seconds before the patient’s heart stopped beating.

‘Gamma oscillations’ relate to the retrieval of memories and dreaming.

Lead author of the published study, Dr Ajmal Zemmar, explained: “Through generating oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be playing a last recall of important life events just before we die, similar to the ones reported in near-death experiences.

“These findings challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends and generate important subsequent questions, such as those related to the timing of organ donation.”

Similar changes were seen at the time of death in brainwaves between rats, however this was the first time it was visible in humans.

As with most studies, the team say that further research is needed to provide more conclusive results.

Furthermore this data is solely focused on this one case, the patient’s brain had already been damaged from epilepsy.

“Something we may learn from this research is: although our loved ones have their eyes closed and are ready to leave us to rest, their brains may be replaying some of the nicest moments they experienced in their lives,” Dr Zemmar concluded.