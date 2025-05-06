Search icon

News

06th May 2025

First celebrities named in Diddy trial as list of almost 200 A-listers handed to jurors

Harry Warner

Some huge names were mentioned

The first list of celebrities have been named in the much-awaited Diddy trial with a list of almost 200 A-listers handed out to jurors.

The trial is underway in the courthouse in Lower Manhattan as media crowded around the entrances.

Before the start of the trial, one hundred and fifty potential jurors were asked to fill out a questionnaire in order to vet their knowledge and experiences on matters related to the case.

They were asked their knowledge of Diddy (Sean Combs), their views on law enforcement, if they have experienced sexual assault, amongst others.

They were also handed a list of almost 200 people, many of which famous celebrities and public figures, and asked if they recognised any of them.

Some of the famous names on the list include Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West, Mike Myers and Kid Cudi.

It is not known the extent of the relation of these names to Combs and their pertinence to the trial.

Prosecutors believe Kid Cudi is the victim of a car bombing undertaken by Combs back in 2011, in relation to rapper becoming romantically involved with Combs’ ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura.

Ventura is also a key witness in the federal trial.

Other names mentioned in the case include Michelle Williams, actor Lauren London, singer Dawn Richard, singer-producer Dallas Austin and many of Combs’ family members.

Once again, it is not known their involvement in the trial, although many potential jurors indicated they were not familiar with the names.

The Diddy trial is expected to last eight weeks, with jury selection lasting until 12 May when opening arguments are expected to start.

Combs is facing five counts, including one for racketeering, two for sex trafficking and two for transportation to engage in prostitution.

If found guilty of many of these counts, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

