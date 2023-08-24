Search icon

24th Aug 2023

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president over kiss

JOE

FIFA have opened disciplinary proceedings

The world football’s governing body FIFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish FA president after he kissed a player on the lips at the Women’s World Cup final.

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish football federation, came under fire for two overly intrusive and personal gestures towards Spain striker Jenni Hermoso.

Hermoso and her Spanish teammates woke up as world champions after defeating England 1-0 in the World Cup final. Hermoso had a second half penalty saved by Mary Earps but had another solid game for her side.

Following the game, during the medal ceremony, Rubiales grabbed Hermoso for an embrace and, holding her head in his hands, planted a kiss on her lips.

Hermoso was picked up on camera saying she ‘did not enjoy that’ kiss.

Rubiales then visited the victorious Spain dressing room to join in with the celebrations.

In a live stream captured by Barcelona forward Salma Celeste Paralluelo Ayingono, Rubiales promised the victorious squad he would bring them all to Ibiza, then made a remark about wanting to marry Jenni Hermoso, the subject of his earlier kiss.

Jenni Hermoso later commented on the Rubiales embrace after the game, saying: “It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings.

“The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.”

Despite Hermoso’s comments, it has now been confirmed that FIFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, who also grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture, during the game.

FIFA claim the events may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

Football

