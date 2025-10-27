Search icon

News

27th Oct 2025

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

Ava Keady

The woman was discovered after police made a welfare check.

The family of a woman, 23, who lay dead in her flat for a year, still don’t know how she died.

An inquest was told that Charlotte Leader was found in her flat in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on August 6, 2025.

Her mother, Chantay Simm, revealed that the family had not heard from Charlotte since 2021, and despite searching for her, added that her daughter was ‘impossible to find’.

Additionally, neighbours said they never saw the young woman leave her home.

Police discovered the body of the young woman as they conducted a welfare check after the property managing company Bolton at Home could not gain entry to the flat for a utility inspection.

Her family paid tribute to the 23-year-old on social media, calling her ‘a very beautiful and talented young woman’.

“Her many talents were playing the guitar and keyboard and she also had a love for art.

“She was loved tremendously by the family and will be missed every day.”

A coroner explained that Charlotte’s flat was ‘immaculate’ and that no evidence to suggest suicide was found during the police investigation.

Assistant coroner Stephen Teasdale told Bolton Coroner’s Court that the young woman had ‘suffered from mental health issues’.

He added: “In time she becomes a stranger from the family, she pushes people away, and she disengages from the mental health services as well.”

Teasdale added that there were ‘no illicit drugs found at the scene’ and nothing in Charlotte’s diaries which would ‘suggest that as a problem’.

It was also revealed by Teasdale that she declined an appointment with mental health services in 2022 and that she had no further contact with them.

Charlotte’s sister, Caroline Calow said that Charlotte was ‘actively trying to avoid contact’ and revealed she had a history of eating disorders, including bulimia, from ‘quite a young age’.

Police discovered a ‘large volume of letters’ behind the front door and food in the fridge with sell-by dates of July 2024 when they entered the flat, and they then found the young woman’s body under her duvet.

Furthermore, police investigations found that the only conversations on her phone were with ChatGPT, which Charlotte had asked to help her.

The last message she wrote, dated July 30, 2024, said: “Help me, I’ve went and got food again.”

The AI chatbot responded: “You sound conflicted about having food.”

Charlotte replied: “It’s food that I didn’t want and that’s frustrating.”

Detective Inspector Paul Quinn told the inquest that there were other messages in the same context and it appeared that Charlotte only exchanged messages with the AI service.

Pathologist at the Royal Bolton Hospital, Dr Andrew Coates, said it was difficult to examine Charlotte’s remains as she had become ‘mummified’, and added that it was ‘not unreasonable’ for this to take ‘around a year’.

Mr Teasdale closed the inquest with an open conclusion, citing insufficient evidence to determine a cause of death.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

By Charlie Herbert

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

Daft Punk

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

By Ava Keady

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

Influencer

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

Alcohol

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

By JOE

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

harry

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

By Harry Warner

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

Cadburys

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

By Joseph Loftus

Experts issue deadly warning about common Halloween decoration

decoration

Experts issue deadly warning about common Halloween decoration

By Ava Keady

Trump hits back after Putin tests nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

News

Trump hits back after Putin tests nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

By Joseph Loftus

When is Black Friday 2025 in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know

Affiliate

When is Black Friday 2025 in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ to run for a third term but rules out one ‘too cute’ method

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ to run for a third term but rules out one ‘too cute’ method

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

Football

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

By Sammi Minion

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

Alcohol

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

By JOE

Westlife ticket prices revealed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

Westlife ticket prices revealed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

harry

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

By Harry Warner

5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

Cadburys

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

By Joseph Loftus

Experts issue deadly warning about common Halloween decoration

decoration

Experts issue deadly warning about common Halloween decoration

By Ava Keady

WATCH: Wolves star in heated exchange with supporters after Burnley loss

Jose Sa

WATCH: Wolves star in heated exchange with supporters after Burnley loss

By Sammi Minion

Trump hits back after Putin tests nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

News

Trump hits back after Putin tests nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

By Joseph Loftus

When is Black Friday 2025 in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know

Affiliate

When is Black Friday 2025 in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know

By Jonny Yates

Jim Ratcliffe has ‘blocked a deal’ for Man Utd to sign a European football superstar

Football

Jim Ratcliffe has ‘blocked a deal’ for Man Utd to sign a European football superstar

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories