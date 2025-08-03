Ex-fighter pilot and son, 13, confirmed dead after Majorca plane crash

Holidaymakers looked on in horror

An ex-fighter pilot and his 13-year-old son have been confirmed dead after a small plane crashed into the sea off the Spanish island of Majorca.

The bodies of the pilot and his teenage son were recovered by specialist police divers today (3 August) after the plane crashed into the sea yesterday evening at around 8pm near the tourist town of Soller.

The search involved emergency services, Maritime Rescue, the Navy, Air Force and the Civil Guard.

The plane’s pilot is believed to be a former US military combat pilot aged around 60, living in Germany with a holiday home in Majorca.

He is understood to currently be working as a commercial pilot, according to reports.

He was flying the Team Rocket F4 Raider a variant of the F1 Rocket.

The plane is believed to have been caught on camera doing loops and flying close to the water below.

The two-seater propeller plane had earlier been seen doing acrobatics, including 360-degree turns.

Police are yet to comment on the identities and nationalities of two passengers deceased in the accident.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: “The accident happened around 8pm opposite the Soller lighthouse and in waters about 30 metres deep.”