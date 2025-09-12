Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

Prime Day is returning this October

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

If you’re starting to think about Black Friday and Christmas shopping and want to save some money, then there’s another big Amazon sale happening first.

This October will see the return of Prime Day with thousands of discounts expected to be available.

Although the online retail giant is yet to officially announce the return of its autumn Prime Day event for 2025, if previous years are anything to go by, you can expect a two-day sale to land in early October.

During this summer’s Prime Day sale, there were discounts on everything from air fryers, vacuum cleaners and mattresses to Nintendo products, Apple devices and the Kindle.

It’ll be a chance for shoppers to bag some decent bargains ahead of the hugely popular Black Friday sales, plus it’s exclusive to Prime members.

Below you can find out everything we know so far about October’s Prime Day sale.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

Amazon is yet to reveal the official dates for the Prime Day sale in October, which is also known as Prime Big Deal Days.

In 2024 the sale took place across two days, from 8-9 October, which was a Tuesday and Wednesday.

It’s likely that it’ll be another two-day event this year, and beginning the week commencing 6 October, we’ll update this once the latest news is confirmed by Amazon.

Earlier this year saw the Prime Day sale in July take place across four days for the first time ever. So the upcoming October Prime Day sale could be longer than two days.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

You can make a wishlist through your Amazon account before shopping the sale, then once it’s started you can see if any of the products in your wishlist have been given a discount for Prime Day.

If the products have been discounted you can checkout, or do a quick Google search to see if you can get a better price at other retailers.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

If you want to make the most of the Prime Day deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member. A membership costs £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you’re 18-22-years-old, you can pay £4.49 a month (half the standard price), and you can get a six-month trial to see if it’s for you.

As well as having access to Prime Day, other perks include unlimited one-day delivery, and access to Prime Video and the chance to shop Prime-exclusive deals throughout the year.

Shoppers can sign up for a free 30-day trial to try out the membership, and receive full access to benefits. You can then cancel at any time during your trial to avoid being charged.

What deals can we expect?

During the Prime Day sale in July, shoppers bagged discounts on Amazon products including the Fire Stick, Echo Dot, Kindle and Ring Doorbell. These products are also expected to feature in the October sale.

Other highlights included tech products like headphones and Shark vacuum cleaners, kitchenware such as air fryers from Ninja, and gaming ranges including PS5 and Nintendo gams.