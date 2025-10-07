Search icon

News

07th Oct 2025

EU official warns Putin is ‘discussing attack on NATO’ as drones swarm Europe

Joseph Loftus

A number of drones have been in NATO airspace.

German intelligence have uncovered evidence that Russia are planning an attack on Nato, says an EU defence official.

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius has said that Europe must be ready to defend themselves.

Speaking to Polish newspaper, Wyborcza, Kubilius warned: “I trust the secret services. And German intelligence claims it has evidence that the Kremlin is discussing an attack on NATO. And if they’re discussing it, are they planning an attack?

“We don’t know. But such signals must be taken deadly seriously. They may indeed be ready for war. We must also be ready for it and learn not only from the experiences of the Ukrainians, but also from the Russians.”

This news comes just weeks after Copenhagen Airport was forced to close due a number of big drones flying in the area.

Aalbord Airport was also impacted mere days later, with flights halted due to drones being observed in the air nearby.

Nordjyllands Police said: “Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport and the airspace is closed. The police are present and investigating further.”

They added that the purpose of the drones was unknown and it wasn’t clear who was flying them.

They, alongside Denmark’s national police, said that the drones followed a similar pattern to the ones that impacted flights at Copenhagen Airport.

The Danish Armed Forces were also impacted as they use Aalborg Airport as a military base.

The incident at Copenhagen Airport was described by the Danish government as ‘the most serious attack yet’ on their critical infrastructure.

They also linked the drones to the growing number of suspected Russian drone incursions which have happened across Europe.

Police are currently investigating a similar incident in Oslo however police say that it is too early to suggest if the incidents are connected.

Jespersen said: “The total number of incidents, of similar incidents, is of course something we are taking into account in our investigation. But it is too early to say anything about it.”

This news comes after Poland, Estonia, and Romania accused Russia of violating their airspace last month.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

By Jonny Yates

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

Affiliate

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

By Jonny Yates

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

end of the world

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

By JOE

Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis dies aged 46

sensitive

Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis dies aged 46

By JOE

British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says

attack

British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says

By JOE

AI will let humans die in order to save themselves, study finds

AI

AI will let humans die in order to save themselves, study finds

By Harry Warner

Pensioners are snorting more cocaine as UK hospitals in crisis

Cocaine

Pensioners are snorting more cocaine as UK hospitals in crisis

By Harry Warner

Reform ‘set to raise Kent council tax’ after Doge cost-cutting fail

Doge

Reform ‘set to raise Kent council tax’ after Doge cost-cutting fail

By Charlie Herbert

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

By Charlie Herbert

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

end of the world

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

By JOE

Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis dies aged 46

sensitive

Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis dies aged 46

By JOE

British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says

attack

British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says

By JOE

AI will let humans die in order to save themselves, study finds

AI

AI will let humans die in order to save themselves, study finds

By Harry Warner

Camden Town Brewery becomes the official sponsor of Rugby

Camden Town Brewery becomes the official sponsor of Rugby

By Sarah McKenna Barry

MORE FROM JOE

Embarrassing Tory spelling mistake perfectly sums up disaster conference

conservative conference

Embarrassing Tory spelling mistake perfectly sums up disaster conference

By Charlie Herbert

Ring Video camera branded ‘game changer’ by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

Affiliate

Ring Video camera branded ‘game changer’ by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

By Jonny Yates

Pensioners are snorting more cocaine as UK hospitals in crisis

Cocaine

Pensioners are snorting more cocaine as UK hospitals in crisis

By Harry Warner

Reform ‘set to raise Kent council tax’ after Doge cost-cutting fail

Doge

Reform ‘set to raise Kent council tax’ after Doge cost-cutting fail

By Charlie Herbert

Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot to its lowest price in months

Affiliate

Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot to its lowest price in months

By Jonny Yates

EFL manager charged by FA after kicking ball at a fan

EFL manager charged by FA after kicking ball at a fan

By JOE

Load more stories