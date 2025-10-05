Search icon

05th Oct 2025

EFL player, 21, hit with football ban and fine on his birthday

Ava Keady

He was also handed a hefty fine.

An EFL player, 21, has been hit with football ban and fine on his birthday.

AFC Wimbledon star, Osman Foyo is banned for a month and will have a further four months of his ban suspended.

The first month of the ban will be served immediately, running until November 2.

His ban was confirmed by the FA in a statement, in which they set out: “An independent Regulatory Commission has sanctioned AFC Wimbledon’s Osman Foyo for breaches of The FA’s betting rules.

“It was alleged that the player breached FA Rule E8 252 times by placing bets on football matches between 29 October 2023 and 28 March 2025, and Osman Foyo subsequently admitted the charge.

“The Regulatory Commission imposed a £1,000 fine and five-month suspension from all football and football-related activity following a hearing.”

They continued: “One month will be served immediately, with the suspension running up to and including 2 November 2025, and four months are suspended until 2 April 2027 pending any further breaches of The FA’s betting rules.

“The Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for its decisions will be published in due course.

The ban has resulted in the player missing many important fixtures like yesterday’s clash with Blackpool, which they won 2-0.

Furthermore, he has also been fined £1,000 for the bets which were placed between October 2023 and March 2025.

