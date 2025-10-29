Search icon

News

29th Oct 2025

Warning issued to petrol and diesel drivers to ‘avoid’ supermarket fuel ‘at all costs’

JOE

You could be damaging your vehicle’s engine.

Motorists have been warned to ‘avoid’ filling up at supermarket fuel stations ‘at all costs’, according to a mechanic and garage owner with 17 years of experience.

In an interview with GSF Car Parts, engine expert Reaz revealed that supermarket fuels often lack the “necessary detergents” required to keep the fuel system clean.

He urged drivers to avoid getting gas at supermarket stops like Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s and called on drivers to alternate between premium and standard types of fuel. He said these measures would prevent premature system failures.

“It’s a simple practice that can extend the life of your vehicle’s engine,” he added.

On its website, Tesco says: “Our Momentum 99 petrol contains a special blend of additives to help keep a car’s fuel system clean and working at its best. Additionally, the higher octane level (99 compared to 95 for regular unleaded petrol) gives improved overall engine performance for cars that are able to take advantage of this (generally, sportier models).

“Most Tesco Petrol Filling Stations across England, Scotland and Wales stock Momentum 99,” they added. “We don’t currently have a supply terminal that is able to produce our high octane base fuel to blend with our exclusive additives in Northern Ireland.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 24: Fuel prices at a Sainsburys Local petrol station on July 24, 2022 in London, England. Many Supermarket Fuel Stations are still charging high prices on the forecourt despite wholesale prices coming down over the last few weeks. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Sainsbury’s adds: “The fuel market is extremely competitive and prices are very volatile in the current climate. Prices differ throughout the UK and you will see varying prices even between outlets owned by the same company.

“We want to ensure our petrol stations remain competitive within their local area, offering customers a fair price wherever they live. We therefore adjust the price at each station using locally gathered pricing information.

“We also run regular promotions on fuel including bonus Nectar points and money off per litre when spending a qualifying amount in our stores.” Morrisons adds: “We aim to be competitive with our Petrol prices and they do change to ensure we give our customers great value. Prices are not available on our website but are displayed on the totems at your local Petrol Station.”

Asda argued: “There is no such thing as ‘Supermarket Fuel’ – our fuel conforms to the same standards and comes from the same refineries as the branded oil major petrol stations.

“We also have a dedicated fleet of tankers to ensure the quality is maintained from the refinery through to the pumps. The refineries where Asda fuel comes from have a stringent testing regime and all the fuel that goes to an Asda Petrol Station has passed quality control and is compliant to British Standards (EN228 for petrol / EN590 for diesel).

“Asda fuel goes above the British standards and meets the standards of the World Fuels Charter which exceed the National and European requirements.”

Morrisons, on the other hand, say: “We aim to be competitive with our Petrol prices and they do change to ensure we give our customers great value. Prices are not available on our website but are displayed on the totems at your local Petrol Station.

Topics:

diesel,Motoring,News,Petrol,Travel,Vehicle,warning

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I visited the G-spot of Europe – I’m so glad I found it’

Holiday

‘I visited the G-spot of Europe – I’m so glad I found it’

By Nina McLaughlin

Ryanair launch ‘rescue flights’ after UK airline suspends all operations

Aviation

Ryanair launch ‘rescue flights’ after UK airline suspends all operations

By Harry Warner

Dog walker killed in triple stabbing as man arrested

London

Dog walker killed in triple stabbing as man arrested

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Police kill over 130 people in Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs

Police kill over 130 people in Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs

By Joseph Loftus

People with one of these 100 surnames could be related to the Royal Family

Royal Family

People with one of these 100 surnames could be related to the Royal Family

By Ava Keady

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

Botox

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

By JOE

Harvard scientist warns Brits to ‘brace themselves’ as ‘alien spaceship’ to reach Earth today

Aliens

Harvard scientist warns Brits to ‘brace themselves’ as ‘alien spaceship’ to reach Earth today

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman dies after being left behind by cruise ship on remote island

Australia

Woman dies after being left behind by cruise ship on remote island

By JOE

All of Jamaica declared ‘a disaster area’ after Hurricane Melissa rips though Caribbean

Hurricane

All of Jamaica declared ‘a disaster area’ after Hurricane Melissa rips though Caribbean

By Sammi Minion

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

By Jacob Entwistle

Incredible city with hidden-gem Christmas market where pints are cheaper than water

Christmas markets

Incredible city with hidden-gem Christmas market where pints are cheaper than water

By JOE

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

US billionaire eyes takeover of English football club

By Jacob Entwistle

Police kill over 130 people in Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs

Police kill over 130 people in Brazil’s deadliest operation against gangs

By Joseph Loftus

People with one of these 100 surnames could be related to the Royal Family

Royal Family

People with one of these 100 surnames could be related to the Royal Family

By Ava Keady

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

Botox

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Nigel Farage heckled in Commons as he suffers defeat on proposal to leave ECHR

ECHR

Nigel Farage heckled in Commons as he suffers defeat on proposal to leave ECHR

By JOE

Here’s why your home still feels cold even when the heating is set to 20 degrees

Amazon

Here’s why your home still feels cold even when the heating is set to 20 degrees

By Charlie Herbert

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By JOE

‘Excellent’ device that makes ‘noticeable difference during colder months’ gets 80% discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ device that makes ‘noticeable difference during colder months’ gets 80% discount

By Jonny Yates

Harvard scientist warns Brits to ‘brace themselves’ as ‘alien spaceship’ to reach Earth today

Aliens

Harvard scientist warns Brits to ‘brace themselves’ as ‘alien spaceship’ to reach Earth today

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Perfect’ device that ‘heats the room in seconds’ slashed by 78% for limited time

Affiliate

‘Perfect’ device that ‘heats the room in seconds’ slashed by 78% for limited time

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories