Douglas Luiz to join Juventus with two players heading to Aston Villa

Two players will join Aston Villa from Juventus as part of a separate deal

Aston Villa are set to lose star man Douglas Luiz after agreeing a deal with Juventus.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Villa and Juventus had agreed terms on a transfer worth an estimated €50m.

Villa will also sign two Juventus players – however they will be part of a separate transaction.

Why are Villa selling Douglas Luiz?

Luiz has had an outstanding season in midfield for Unai Emery’s side, helping them secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Unai Emery’s side were faced with the likelihood of having to sell a big name before June 30 in order to comply with financial fair play rules and with the Brazil international away on Copa America duty with Brazil, a deal needed to be struck quickly.

There were some reports claiming that Luiz’s girlfriend Alisha Lehmann, who also plays for Aston Villa, would also move to Juve as part of the deal.

Who will Villa be getting as part of the deal?

Initially there was speculation surrounding a potential swap deal and while two players are heading to Villa Park from Juventus, they will be separate from the Luiz transfer.

Samuel Iling-Junior & Enzo Barrenechea are the two in question and they are expected to undergo medicals before signing their contracts next week for a fee of €22m.

Iling-Junior is an England Under-21 international and has had a breakthrough year in the Bianconeri’s first team while Barrenechea spent last season on loan at Serie B outfit Frosinone.

Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen is expected to join the Villains too for a fee close to £40m.