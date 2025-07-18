Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

It’s the cause of the bruises on his hands

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a chronic condition that affects his veins.

It comes after the 79-year-old had been spotted with swelling on his legs and a number of bruises on his hands.

The White House announced that the American leader had been tested after he had ‘noted mild swelling in his lower legs’, and the Commander-in-Chief has now been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read a letter from Trump’s doctor, saying: “The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies.

“Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed, and reformed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

Despite this diagnosis, Trump’s condition is considered to be mild as there is “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.”

Essentially the condition occurs when your leg veins don’t allow enough blood to flow back to your heart, which has caused the bruising and swelling many have noticed in images of Trump.

While chronic in nature, the condition can be eased by medication.

Trump’s diagnosis comes just months after it was revealed his former election rival Joe Biden was diagnosed with cancer.