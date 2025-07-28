Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

The US president landed in Scotland on Friday.

Donald Trump has been dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after a golf caddy appeared to help the president while playing a round of golf.

The US president landed in Scotland on Friday, July 28, and wasted no time in hitting the golf course.

However, footage online shows the president allegedly cheating as his caddy hit the ball on his behalf.

In the video, two caddies walked ahead of Trump, one of whom was spotted discreetly dropping a golf ball to the ground.

The Republican is then seen approaching the ball, pretending that it’s a shot he had made.

The video, which made its way to X, is captioned: “Trump working hard to bring down grocery prices.”

Trump working hard to bring down grocery prices pic.twitter.com/6qeYX9uFGe — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 27, 2025

The comments are filled with users accusing Trump of cheating in the game.

Political commentator, Richard Angwin, stated: “His shameless golf cheating, having his caddie drop a ball for a better lie outside the bunker, exposes the same fraudulent tactics he employs in politics, proving once again he’s a con artist through and through.”

Another user wrote: “Look at the guy dropping the ball. Is there anything he doesn’t cheat in??”

No doubt, commander in cheat was soon trending on the platform.

President Trump has boasted about his golf abilities, saying he had won 5 tournaments this year alone.

former Sports Illustrated journalist Rick Reilly who has both played golf with Trump and interviewed many others who have played alongside the 79-year-old has backed up the theory of cheating.

He said Trump’s claims of winning tournaments is ‘so over-the-top Crazytown it loses all credibility among golfers the second it is out of his mouth.’

Furthermore, in his book ‘Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump’, he wrote that Trump likely won none of the club championships he claims to have.

President Trump’s current four-day trip to the UK is not an official visit, and he is due to return for a meeting with state heads in September.