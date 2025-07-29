Search icon

29th Jul 2025

Donald Trump calls for Beyonce’s prosecution for supporting Kamala Harris

Sammi Minion

He made the claim on social media last night.

Last night US President Donald Trump directed a bizarre rant against pop icon Beyonce, even suggesting that the music superstar should face a criminal prosecution. 

Trump claims — despite disputed evidence — that Beyonce was paid by the Democrat Party to endorse their then presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the November 2024 election. 

Beyonce was one of a number of American celebrities — that also included Taylor Swift — to publicly support Harris before Trump won the election by a landslide.  

Last year, some social media users theorised that Harris’ team had paid Beyonce $10million for her appearance at a campaign event in Texas. 

At the Houston rally, Beyonce told a crowd: “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician, I’m here as a mother.

“A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. We must vote, and we need you.”

Now, eight months after his electoral victory, Trump has suggested Beyonce should be prosecuted for the endorsement.

The 79-year-old took to social media site Truth Social to write: “I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats after the presidential election and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, $11million to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!).

“These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records.”

The post continues: “YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO.” 

It ends with: “Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out!

“Kamala and all of those that received endorsement money BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump’s claim has been disputed ever since it was first made back in February. 

Most recently, the accusation was fact-checked by US media outlet CNN.

They found no evidence that suggested a payment had been made by the Democrats to the former Destiny’s Child member. 

The White House are yet to provide any further proof on the matter.  

