21st Jul 2025

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s 13-year-old grandson shot dead by own father in ‘tragic accident’

Harry Warner

Dog the Bounty Hunter's 13-year-old grandson shot dead by own father in 'tragic accident'

An investigation is ongoing

The 13-year-old grandson of reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter has been shot dead by his own father in what is being described as a “tragic accident”.

The 78-year-old, real name Duane Chapman, is in mourning after his stepson Gregory Zecca, 38, allegedly shot and killed his 13-year-old son Anthony.

The incident is being described as a “tragic accident”.

In a statement to TMZ, a spokesperson for Dog and his wife Francie said: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

Anthony and Gregory are related to the Dog’s wife Francie, but not directly to the reality TV star.

Police said that they responded to a call at around 8pm local time.

The shooting has called an “isolated incident” with no arrests made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Dog and Francie got married in 2021 after both losing their partners to cancer.

Speaking in 2020, Dog told TMZ: “For a living, she’s a rancher and she recently lost her husband to cancer six months before I lost Beth Chapman.

“So we hopped on the phone, started talking to each other, crying and consoling each other and then one thing led to another and it’s just incredible that I’ve been able to meet someone like her.

“With Francie, I’m allowed to speak about Beth, we speak about her husband. We cry. We hold each other.”

He explained how Francie helped him recover after the death of his wife Beth.

He said: “I am a fixer. I have to catch bad guys. I got to be at the top of my game. I can’t feel sorry for myself or guilty.

“I got to go out there and make a difference. That’s what I do for a living so I’ve got to man up. She helps me do that.”

