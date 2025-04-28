Search icon

28th Apr 2025

Dizzee Rascal confirms that he’s retrained as a plasterer

Ava Keady

Now that is truly bonkers!

Dizzee Rascal has confirmed that he has retrained as a plasterer.

The rapper, who has five number one singles, has revealed that he spent £1,495 (€1,758) to become a plasterer during the pandemic.

The 40-year-old shared that he secured a City and Guilds Certificate in Plastering after attending Able Skills Construction Training in Dartford.

Despite now saying that he forgets the skills that he learned on the course, the Brit Award winner felt he ‘needed to learn to do stuff.’

Speaking to Fix Radio, he said: “I did a plastering course for however long. I forgot how to do it, I got the certificate and everything.

“In the pandemic yeah, for some reason I felt like I needed to learn to do stuff. Big up Able Skills it was wicked.”

However, not all his classmates were happy to have him, with many asking ‘what’s he doing here?’

“Towards the end, there was a couple dudes I’ve been with them for weeks. They were like ‘Hey, oh my God it’s you, hey man, he’s rich man, he’s famous man’.

“Right at the end is when they clocked it,” he added.

