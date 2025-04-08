Search icon

08th Apr 2025

Dismembered body of top London scientist discovered in suitcase 8,000 miles away

Zoe Hodges

He was last seen on Friday

The body of a London scientist has been found dismembered in a suitcase in Colombia.

Alessandro Coatti, who worked for the Royal Society of Biology was found dumped in a stream in Santa Marta.

The 42-year-old’s head, hands and feet were all found inside the suitcase by a group of children.

Police are still searching for his torso and other parts of his body.

Mayor, Carlos Pinedo Cuello has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the scientist’s murder.

He said yesterday: “I have instructed the authorities to join forces to solve the death of the Italian citizen Alessandro Coatti.

“We are offering a reward of fifty million Colombian pesos for information that will allow us to identify and capture those responsible.

“This crime will not go unpunished. Criminals must know that in Santa Marta criminality has no place. We will pursue them until they are brought to justice.”

Coatti was a trained molecular biologist and worked as a senior science policy officer at the prestigious Royal Society of Biology.

The Italian-born scientist had been a post-graduate neuroscience researcher at University College London.

In October last year he spoke on an Offspring Magazine podcast about his work at the Royal Society of Biology and his career trajectory.

Coatti was thought to be on holiday in the area and was staying at a hostel in Santa Marta’s historic centre. He was last seen on Friday.

The man is said to have been identified by a hotel wristband on one of the parts of his body that were discovered.

