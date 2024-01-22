Search icon

News

22nd Jan 2024

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

Nina McLaughlin

You might want to think twice about using it

Snus is becoming ever more popular but a dentist has issued a warning about the horrible impacts it can have on your teeth.

In this country, snus is more common in the form of nicotine pouches such as Velo and Nordic Spirit, as the original form of a dry tobacco pouch is illegal in the UK.

The tobacco pouches are incredibly popular in Norway, as well as Sweden, even though they are illegal in the European Union.

Although they are seen to be a healthier alternative to smoking, a dentist has taken to TikTok to warn snus users of the dangers.

“Snus is a smokeless tobacco, it originated in Sweden,” the London Dentist began.

“It’s illegal to sell everywhere in the EU, but loads of celebrities have been seen using it,” he continued.

“Just like tea can come in tea bags or loose tea – snus can come in pouches like this or loose snus and it’s applied to the gums and held there.”

He continued to explain the issues that it can cause for your teeth and gums.

But this causes lesions on the gums,” he said.

“And some studies have suggested this might even be precancerous.

“Snus also causes gum recession and even gum inflammation and gum disease.”

Dental effects are not the only nasty impact that snus can have on your health.

Ian Budd, a pharmacist, told Cosmopolitan: “The information we do have does not paint it in an entirely positive light.

“As snus contains nicotine, it is seen as an addictive substance, as it’s the nicotine in tobacco products that causes addiction in the first place.

“Some studies have shown that there may be a link to higher rates of pancreatic cancer, heart failure, and diabetes, although research is still ongoing.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Man United player now working as a priest

Football

Former Man United player now working as a priest

By Callum Boyle

Real survivor behind ‘horrifying’ Netflix film says eating his friends wasn’t the worst part

cannibalism

Real survivor behind ‘horrifying’ Netflix film says eating his friends wasn’t the worst part

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix announces new Harlan Coben series following Fool Me Once success

Netflix announces new Harlan Coben series following Fool Me Once success

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

News anchor caught having a massive off-air tantrum at colleague

Awkward

News anchor caught having a massive off-air tantrum at colleague

By Cassie Delaney

Microphone picks up fiery spat between Tom Newton Dunn and Liz Truss following leadership debate

audio

Microphone picks up fiery spat between Tom Newton Dunn and Liz Truss following leadership debate

By Jack Peat

This is why McDonald’s food can look the same years later

Fast Food

This is why McDonald’s food can look the same years later

By Tom Victor

The best reactions to England’s new plastic bag charge

England

The best reactions to England’s new plastic bag charge

By Tom Victor

This is why Boris Johnson was gifted a ceramic cockerel in Ukraine

Bizarre

This is why Boris Johnson was gifted a ceramic cockerel in Ukraine

By Danny Jones

Kirstie Allsopp brands Pen Farthing’s Afghanistan pet rescue a ‘betrayal’

Afghanistan

Kirstie Allsopp brands Pen Farthing’s Afghanistan pet rescue a ‘betrayal’

By Kieran Galpin

Cristiano Ronaldo takes aim at Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best awards after Lionel Messi wins

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo takes aim at Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best awards after Lionel Messi wins

By Callum Boyle

Novak Djokovic named as ‘most unlikeable player ever’

Australian Open

Novak Djokovic named as ‘most unlikeable player ever’

By Callum Boyle

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals how an air fryer helped him win World Grand Prix

Judd Trump

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals how an air fryer helped him win World Grand Prix

By Callum Boyle

Death row execution method being used for first time ever on inmate this week

Death row execution method being used for first time ever on inmate this week

By Nina McLaughlin

Man City name Kevin De Bruyne asking price amid transfer speculation

Football

Man City name Kevin De Bruyne asking price amid transfer speculation

By Callum Boyle

Man, 22, has double lung transplant because of vape addiction

organ transplant

Man, 22, has double lung transplant because of vape addiction

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Some West Ham fans are trying to cash in on the last home game at Upton Park

Upton Park

Some West Ham fans are trying to cash in on the last home game at Upton Park

By Simon Lloyd

Petition for second Brexit referendum with over four million signatures has been rejected

Brexit

Petition for second Brexit referendum with over four million signatures has been rejected

By Carl Kinsella

The egg avatar is gone from Twitter and this is what is replacing it

Tech

The egg avatar is gone from Twitter and this is what is replacing it

By Conor Heneghan

Jurgen Klopp had a warning for Pep Guardiola 12 months ago – it turned out to be sound advice

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp had a warning for Pep Guardiola 12 months ago – it turned out to be sound advice

By Tony Barrett

It’s a hell of a week to be a professional Prince Philip lookalike

duke of edinburgh

It’s a hell of a week to be a professional Prince Philip lookalike

By JOE

5 things we learned from Everton vs Liverpool

Everton

5 things we learned from Everton vs Liverpool

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories