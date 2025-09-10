David Coote charged with making indecent video of a child

BREAKING

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged with making an indecent video of a child, as per reports from the Mirror.

The 43-year-old is set to appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this Thursday for a first hearing concerning the charge.

Coote has been charged with making one indecent video of a child in Category A dated to 2 January 2020.

Category A is the most serious category.

David Coote has been at the centre of controversy in recent months, being relieved from his position as Premier League referee after videos emerged of him making comments about Jurgen Klopp.

Last month the ex-Premier League referee David Coote was officially suspended by the FA after making a series of unprofessional comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Coote was suspended for an eight-week period and was also told to attend a mandatory face-to-face education programme following his alleged “Aggravated Breach” of FA rules.

In a clip that was widely shared on social media last winter, Coote was recorded making a series of “abusive and/or insulting words about Jurgen Klopp.”

The video was never officially verified but Coote is said to have later admitted that it was recorded in his living room back in 2020.

As part of the investigation, Coote is said to have apologised to the FA and the former Liverpool manager, for whom Coote is said to hold “deep professional respect.”