Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa set to star in ‘Lethal Weapon-style’ action comedy

The pair have been talking about starring in a project together for years

The proposed ‘Lethal Weapon-type’ buddy cop movie starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa has reportedly found a director and has been given a name.

First covered by The Wrap, the title of the action comedy is said to be The Wrecking Crew, with the project having been spurred into existence back in 2021 by Bautista.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star tweeted at the time: “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens.

“Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.”

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

Days later, Momoa – who co-starred with Bautista in the blockbuster Dune and the Apple TV+ series See – spoke about the proposed movie on The Late Late Show with James Corden, adding:”[Bautista] literally texted me about four days ago going: ‘We need to do a buddy cop film.’

“We love each other. Obviously, we met on See. We’re on Dune together. So, I said ‘absolutely’ and he’s like: ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii’ and I’m like: ‘Let’s do it.’

“It’s off to the races now. We’re doing it. It sells itself.”

He added jokingly: “Dave loves wearing speedos. I love wearing board shorts. Both of us will have our shirts off.

“Buddy cop film, he’ll be grumpy and I’ll be charming. I got the hair. He doesn’t have hair. We’ve covered all the demographics.”

Just months later, Deadline reported that the duo had pitched the film all over Hollywood, with Jonathan Tropper (Banshee, The Adam Project) writing the script.

And now The Wrap is stating that, instead of Leitch, Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto will helm The Wrecking Crew. Further details about the project are being kept under wraps.

Both Bautista and Momoa were in talks for the action comedy before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Similarly, Tropper’s script for the movie was submitted and his deal for the film was negotiated prior to the beginning of the current WGA strike.

