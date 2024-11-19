Daniel Dubois challenges Jake Paul to fight for IBF heavyweight world title

This is quite the challenge

Daniel Dubois has reportedly reached out to Jake Paul on Instagram offering him a shot at the IBF heavyweight world title.

YouTuber-turned-fighter, Paul, has received several offers since his victory over Mike Tyson at Texas’ AT&T Stadium on Friday evening.

Paul beat the former undisputed world heavyweight champion via unanimous decision following eight two-minute rounds.

The event, which was available to stream live on Netflix, received widespread criticism due to the age gap of the two men.

However, Tyson is thought to have received around $20 million for the fight while Paul made $40 million.

‼️ Jake Paul posting a DM from Daniel Dubois today and saying he will accept his offer to challenge him for his IBF heavyweight world title… pic.twitter.com/9YFuEp9U3p — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 19, 2024

It has led several boxing icons to reach out to the YouTuber-turned-boxer, including Beterbiev and Carl Froch.

But Paul has shared his thoughts (and his DMs) on this latest challenge from Dubois and it sounds like a promising match up.

Dubois wrote: “Hi Jake, good business on the weekend but how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world this is Daniel Dubois calling you out. Let’s get it on.”

Paul responded with a picture of a ticket dispenser with the words ‘get in line’ before sharing a screenshot of their interaction.

He wrote: “Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha.

“But f*** it…I’m going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans.”

Dubois retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a career-defining performance against Anthony Joshua on September 21 at Wembley Stadium.

He floored Joshua four times and delivered a knockout in the fifth round in front of 98,000 fans.

Though a rematch was expected on February 22, Eddie Hearn has said that Joshua may not be ready in time due to the tight turnaround.

This has led Dubois and his promoter Frank Warren to look at alternatives and Paul could be the perfect opponent.