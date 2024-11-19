Search icon

News

19th Nov 2024

Daniel Dubois challenges Jake Paul to fight for IBF heavyweight world title

Zoe Hodges

This is quite the challenge

Daniel Dubois has reportedly reached out to Jake Paul on Instagram offering him a shot at the IBF heavyweight world title.

YouTuber-turned-fighter, Paul, has received several offers since his victory over Mike Tyson at Texas’ AT&T Stadium on Friday evening.

Paul beat the former undisputed world heavyweight champion via unanimous decision following eight two-minute rounds.

The event, which was available to stream live on Netflix, received widespread criticism due to the age gap of the two men.

However, Tyson is thought to have received around $20 million for the fight while Paul made $40 million.

It has led several boxing icons to reach out to the YouTuber-turned-boxer, including Beterbiev and Carl Froch.

But Paul has shared his thoughts (and his DMs) on this latest challenge from Dubois and it sounds like a promising match up.

Dubois wrote: “Hi Jake, good business on the weekend but how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world this is Daniel Dubois calling you out. Let’s get it on.”

Paul responded with a picture of a ticket dispenser with the words ‘get in line’ before sharing a screenshot of their interaction.

He wrote: “Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha.

“But f*** it…I’m going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans.”

Dubois retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a career-defining performance against Anthony Joshua on September 21 at Wembley Stadium.

He floored Joshua four times and delivered a knockout in the fifth round in front of 98,000 fans.

Though a rematch was expected on February 22, Eddie Hearn has said that Joshua may not be ready in time due to the tight turnaround.

This has led Dubois and his promoter Frank Warren to look at alternatives and Paul could be the perfect opponent.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

By Zoe Hodges

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

Coffee

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

By Harry Warner

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

America

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

By Kat O'Connor

MORE FROM JOE

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

News

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

By Harry Warner

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

News

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

By Harry Warner

Bee Gees star Dennis Byron dies aged 76 just days after bandmate

News

Bee Gees star Dennis Byron dies aged 76 just days after bandmate

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump puts WWE co-founder in charge of American education

America

Donald Trump puts WWE co-founder in charge of American education

By Charlie Herbert

Arsenal ‘make contact’ with Real Madrid star over loan move

Arsenal

Arsenal ‘make contact’ with Real Madrid star over loan move

By Zoe Hodges

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

Baileys

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

By Nina McLaughlin

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

News

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

By Harry Warner

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

thrillers

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

By Stephen Porzio

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

Disney+

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

Austin Powers

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

By Charlie Herbert

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

News

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

By Harry Warner

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

Netflix

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

By Zoe Hodges

EFL set to introduce special measures to protect James McClean

Ireland

EFL set to introduce special measures to protect James McClean

By Zoe Hodges

Barry McGuigan’s son Shane speaks out after dad teared up speaking about daughter on I’m A Celebrity

sensitive

Barry McGuigan’s son Shane speaks out after dad teared up speaking about daughter on I’m A Celebrity

By Ava Keady

Lidl launches ‘gravy yacht’ in time for Christmas

Christmas

Lidl launches ‘gravy yacht’ in time for Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories