27th Oct 2025

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

Ava Keady

He joined Fred again for a surprise b2b set in Paris last week.

A member of Daft Punk has returned to DJing.

Thomas Bangalter made his return by joining Fred again for a surprise b2b set in Paris last week.

The joined Busy P and Erol Alkan on stage at the Because Beaubourg event, which celebrated two decades of the French record label, Because Music.

Before the special event, Bangalter, who is one-half of Daft Punk, had not performed publicly since 2009.

The duo’s set included Donna Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’, Mr Oizo’s ‘Flat Beat’, as well as Bangalter’s edit of ‘Signature/Bonus Beats/Needy Girl’.

Reflecting on the moment, Fred again explained: “Thomas told me in this lift on the way down to the show that the first time he fell in love with electronic music was in this building in 1992. He also told me he hasn’t played a proper set without the mask on for 24 years.”

Daft Punk announced their split in 2021 alongside a video titled ‘Epilogue’.

They gave no official reason for the split however it’s believed that they wanted to end on their own terms and pursue other projects.

Their final album, Random Access Memories was release in 2013, marking a celebrated end to their career.

Topics:

Daft Punk,Music

