Search icon

News

24th Jul 2025

Dad slams ‘woke’ primary school for telling him he can’t dress up as a gorilla

JOE

‘What on earth is this country coming to?’

A dad who wore a gorilla costume for his daughter on her last day of term was left stunned to be told by her ‘woke’ school his actions were ‘a serious safeguarding concern’.

Chris Napthine donned the ape outfit to meet his daughter, Addie, on Friday (18/7) but was shocked when he later received a ‘snotty’ text message.

The 47-year-old, who went to Hertford Vale C Of E Primary School in the village of Staxton, North Yorks, has since branded the school’s response ‘ridiculous’.

It was seven-year-old Addie’s last day of Year 2 when Mr Napthine decided to don the gorilla suit as a bit of fun.

The dad-of-two, a self-employed horse dentist and farmer, said: “It’s a little village school and I live just opposite it.

“I went there, my son went there and now my little girl does.

“I was just trying to embarrass her. She’s always saying, ‘Dad, please don’t embarrass me’.

“The other day I put a horse’s head on, so on the last day of school I put on a gorilla outfit.

“Then, I got this snotty text off the school, saying it’s a ‘serious safeguarding issue’.”

The text, shared by Mr Napthine, read: “Please do not come into school in a costume or mask.

“This is a serious safeguarding issue. It has also upset some of the children & caused concern for adults.”

But Mr Napthine said he sees nothing wrong with his prank – labelling the school ‘woke’ for its stance.

He added: “How is that a safeguarding issue? Where is it going to end? Are the kids not going to be allowed to dress up?

“I really didn’t like the way they worded it.

“I was just trying to have a bit of a laugh, but the school have taken it dead serious.

“I messaged them back, but they didn’t reply.

“I just thought it was ridiculous. Safeguarding is about the safety of the kids.

“A dad in a gorilla outfit is not a safeguarding issue – let alone a ‘serious’ one.

“It’s taking the p**s. I’ve had lots of messages of support, saying: ‘What on Earth is this country coming to? A kid can identify as a cat but a dad can’t dress up as a gorilla’.

“That’s what dads do: embarrass their daughters. I’m always playing jokes and messing about.

“It’s just a bit woke.”

The school has been contacted for comment.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

British families sent ‘wrong remains’ of loved ones from Air India crash

Air India

British families sent ‘wrong remains’ of loved ones from Air India crash

By Sammi Minion

Plane carrying 49 people crashes after vanishing from radar

Aviation

Plane carrying 49 people crashes after vanishing from radar

By Harry Warner

Plane nose dives and crashes into motorway leaving cars to drive through flames

Aviation

Plane nose dives and crashes into motorway leaving cars to drive through flames

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

Aviation

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

By Harry Warner

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

Bars

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

By Ava Keady

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

By Ava Keady

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

bowel movement

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

By Dan Seddon

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

celebrity

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

By Sammi Minion

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

Aquaman

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

By Sammi Minion

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

Aviation

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

By Harry Warner

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

Football

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

By Sammi Minion

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is now streaming at home

Streaming

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is now streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

Bars

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

By Ava Keady

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s best action movies

action

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s best action movies

By Stephen Porzio

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

bakewell

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

By Ava Keady

A classic sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A classic sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

bowel movement

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

By Dan Seddon

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

celebrity

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

By Sammi Minion

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

Affiliate

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

By JOE

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

Aquaman

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories