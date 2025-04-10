Search icon

10th Apr 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo launches movie studio with producer of Snatch and Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels

Zoe Hodges

The pair are set to release a trilogy of action films

Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthew Vaughn have launched a joint venture film studio and have already produced two action films, according to reports.

The former Manchester United striker has teamed up with the English filmmaker, who produced The Kingsman franchise, as they look set to release a trilogy of action films.

Vaughn hailed the 40-year-old Portuguese international ‘a real life superhero’ while Ronaldo called it an ‘exciting new chapter’.

A statement posted on Ronaldo’s social media accounts said: “Cristiano Ronaldo loves movies; Matthew Vaughn loves sport – and they both love a good story.

“Both have been disruptive champions at their game and will now combine the world of sport and storytelling through the launch of UR MARV, an independent joint venture film studio embracing innovative technology, with a nod to tradition.”

“This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business”, Cristiano Ronaldo said.

“Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him – he’s a real-life superhero”, Matthew Vaughn added.

The statement adds that, through UR MARV, Ronaldo and Vaughn have financed and produced two action films together and are about to start a third in the same series. They look forward to announcing the first release soon.

Ronaldo, who currently plays in the Saudi Pro League, captaining Al Nassr, is no stranger to the big screen having been the subject of a 2015 biopic from the same producers of similar films into popstar Amy Winehouse and F1 icon Ayrton Senna.

A year earlier a Spanish documentary, Cristiano Ronaldo: The World at His Feet, also aired – narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch. But this will be his first step into the world of fiction.

During his club career he has made 1,055 appearances, scoring 795 goals while at international level he has made 219 appearances for Portugal, scoring 136 goals.

He has won 33 trophies in his career, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues and the UEFA European Championship. 

Meanwhile, Vaughn made his breakthrough in 1996 on the low-budget thriller The Innocent Sleep.

He went on to direct Stardust and X-Men: First Class among others.

Vaughn also co-created the Kingsman comic book series and resulting franchise, directing, producing and co-writing the films Kingsman: The Secret ServiceKingsman: The Golden Circle, and The King’s Man.

