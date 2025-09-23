Cricket legend Dickie Bird has died

BREAKING

Legendary cricket umpire Harold Dennis “Dickie Bird” Bird has passed away aged 92.

The news of Bird’s death was announced by Yorkshire Cricket Club, which was his home county.

Despite having a first-class cricket career that was cut short by injury, Bird went on to become one of the sport’s best known and loved umpires.

As an umpire, he oversaw 66 Tests and 76 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Dickie Bird's passing.



The Yorkshireman was a wonderful player and enjoyed a famed career as one of the game's most beloved umpires.



He died peacefully at his home, aged 92. Rest in peace, Dickie. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/dR78ZUZLDo — Test Match Special (@bbctms) September 23, 2025

Yorkshire’s full statement reads: “It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92.

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history. He is synonymous with Yorkshire Cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters. In 2014, he was named President of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, with the Club winning two County Championship titles during his tenure.

“Born on 19 April 1933 in Barnsley, Yorkshire, Dickie Bird’s life was defined by his unwavering dedication to cricket. A former first-class cricketer for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, Bird’s playing career was cut short by injury, but his legacy was truly forged in his role as an international umpire. Over a distinguished career, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals — earning the admiration of players and fans alike for his integrity, humour, and unmistakable style.

“Dickie Bird became a national treasure, known not only for his umpiring excellence but also for his eccentricities and warmth. He was appointed an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cricket. He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy — and a legion of admirers across generations.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie’s family and friends during this time. He will be truly missed by all at the Club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history.

“Further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared in due course, and the Club will be looking to honour him in a variety of ways in the coming weeks.”