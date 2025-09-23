Search icon

News

23rd Sep 2025

Cricket legend Dickie Bird has died

Sammi Minion

BREAKING

Legendary cricket umpire Harold Dennis “Dickie Bird” Bird has passed away aged 92.

The news of Bird’s death was announced by Yorkshire Cricket Club, which was his home county.

Despite having a first-class cricket career that was cut short by injury, Bird went on to become one of the sport’s best known and loved umpires.

As an umpire, he oversaw 66 Tests and 76 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals.

Yorkshire’s full statement reads: “It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92.

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history. He is synonymous with Yorkshire Cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters. In 2014, he was named President of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, with the Club winning two County Championship titles during his tenure.

“Born on 19 April 1933 in Barnsley, Yorkshire, Dickie Bird’s life was defined by his unwavering dedication to cricket. A former first-class cricketer for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, Bird’s playing career was cut short by injury, but his legacy was truly forged in his role as an international umpire. Over a distinguished career, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals — earning the admiration of players and fans alike for his integrity, humour, and unmistakable style.

“Dickie Bird became a national treasure, known not only for his umpiring excellence but also for his eccentricities and warmth. He was appointed an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cricket. He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy — and a legion of admirers across generations.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie’s family and friends during this time. He will be truly missed by all at the Club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history.

“Further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared in due course, and the Club will be looking to honour him in a variety of ways in the coming weeks.”

Topics:

News,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Supermarket set to close all stores in UK

Amazon

Supermarket set to close all stores in UK

By Harry Warner

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

News

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

By Harry Warner

Secret Service ‘dismantles imminent threat’ before Trump speech in New York

America

Secret Service ‘dismantles imminent threat’ before Trump speech in New York

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine the Mexican cartel had to cut him off

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine the Mexican cartel had to cut him off

By Ava Keady

Putin is preparing for war with NATO, experts warn

NATO

Putin is preparing for war with NATO, experts warn

By Nina McLaughlin

Elon Musk’s father accused of child sexual abuse

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s father accused of child sexual abuse

By Harry Warner

RAF will confront Russian planes if they violate Nato airspace again, says foreign secretary

NATO

RAF will confront Russian planes if they violate Nato airspace again, says foreign secretary

By Ava Keady

Major update issued after European airport forced to close due to large drones

Major update issued after European airport forced to close due to large drones

By Joseph Loftus

Jimmy Kimmel’s show to return after suspension over Charlie Kirk comments

charlie kirk

Jimmy Kimmel’s show to return after suspension over Charlie Kirk comments

By Joseph Loftus

Hugely popular headphones with ‘multi-sensory bass’ have price slashed by 43%

Affiliate

Hugely popular headphones with ‘multi-sensory bass’ have price slashed by 43%

By Stephen Porzio

Donald Trump attacks Sadiq Khan and says London wants to adopt Sharia law

Donald Trump

Donald Trump attacks Sadiq Khan and says London wants to adopt Sharia law

By Harry Warner

The most laughable moments from Trump’s nonsensical UN address

Donald Trump

The most laughable moments from Trump’s nonsensical UN address

By Charlie Herbert

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine the Mexican cartel had to cut him off

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine the Mexican cartel had to cut him off

By Ava Keady

How to get Iron Maiden tickets including presale for Knebworth Park

Affiliate

How to get Iron Maiden tickets including presale for Knebworth Park

By Jonny Yates

Raye ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Raye ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Putin is preparing for war with NATO, experts warn

NATO

Putin is preparing for war with NATO, experts warn

By Nina McLaughlin

Lamine Yamal has spoken out for the first time since losing the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele

Ballon d'Or

Lamine Yamal has spoken out for the first time since losing the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele

By Sammi Minion

Woman shares ‘life saver’ hack that stops your windscreen freezing overnight

Affiliate

Woman shares ‘life saver’ hack that stops your windscreen freezing overnight

By JOE

Elon Musk’s father accused of child sexual abuse

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s father accused of child sexual abuse

By Harry Warner

‘I founded a women-only community – the secret to peace is no men’

Lifestyle

‘I founded a women-only community – the secret to peace is no men’

By JOE

Train passengers baffled to find crab sat on its own seat heading to the seaside

Train passengers baffled to find crab sat on its own seat heading to the seaside

By JOE

Load more stories