Search icon

News

09th Sep 2023

Couple find out they’re cousins and decide to stay together

JOE

Erm…

A couple have lived out everybody’s worst nightmare in discovering that, despite being married, they are in fact related.

The couple, who posted the revelation to TikTok, have (perhaps wisely) not gone in to much detail about their situation, but did caption their post with: “Over 3 years into our marriage and we just found out we are cousins.”

The TikTok then proceeds to show them kissing.

The lack of detail in their post understandably left many viewers champing at the bit for even just a bit more context about how closely they’re related.

Apparently, the couple are based in Utah, where it is illegal to be married to a first cousin (thankfully).

This gives us a clue, considering they’ve said they’re staying together, that they’re in fact second cousins.

Still, for many, this knowledge would be enough to end most relationships, so it is unusual that they’re deciding to stay together.

As is to be expected, the couple had a slew of comments asking people for any more info they could give, with others merely alarmed at the couple’s revelation.

@tyleewaters

I wish I was kidding🤭 #marriedlife #husbandwife #couplegoals #couplecomedy #humor #ick #storytime #family #dating #funny #utah #utahcheck #fyp

♬ Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd

One user wrote: “siblings or dating ? BOTH”

Another wrote: “The way my jaw dropped”

One user asked the natural question on everyone’s minds: “Are you guys still married after finding out you are cousins?”

@tyleewaters

Replying to @Ryan gosling We’re big fans Ryan Gosling😚😚 #marriedlife #marriagegoals #marriedcouple #husbandwife #couplecomedy #humor #funny #funnyvideos #dating #family #marriage #storytime #viralvideo #ick #utah #fyp

♬ Skibidi Bop Yes Song – KlaskyStudioEdits

The couple then replied to that comment with a further video, saying they had ‘thought about it real hard’ before confirming they would indeed be staying together.

Love prevails, I guess.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor explains hot water migraine trick which will get rid of headaches with no side effects

Doctor explains hot water migraine trick which will get rid of headaches with no side effects

By George McKay

Police confirm sightings of Daniel Khalife as they narrow search

Police confirm sightings of Daniel Khalife as they narrow search

By George McKay

One of the best shows of the 21st century is back with a new season on Disney+

Disney+

One of the best shows of the 21st century is back with a new season on Disney+

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Cat with ‘quirky’ features is still searching for her forever home as no one will adopt her

Cat with ‘quirky’ features is still searching for her forever home as no one will adopt her

By Steve Hopkins

Thousands march in only place in UK same-sex marriage is illegal

Belfast

Thousands march in only place in UK same-sex marriage is illegal

By Kate Demolder

Removing graffiti will encourage more people to use trains, Transport Secretary claims

News

Removing graffiti will encourage more people to use trains, Transport Secretary claims

By Reuben Pinder

These are the safest 20 airlines in the world

Air Travel

These are the safest 20 airlines in the world

By Simon Lloyd

You have to read this British guy’s amazing first hand account of the Marseille violence

Euro2016

You have to read this British guy’s amazing first hand account of the Marseille violence

By Declan Cashin

Cristiano Ronaldo comes out top trumps in the FIFA 17 shooting ratings

FIFA 17

Cristiano Ronaldo comes out top trumps in the FIFA 17 shooting ratings

By Carl Anka

Fans are just discovering brutal war film labelled the ‘best film ever’

Fans are just discovering brutal war film labelled the ‘best film ever’

By George McKay

Couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on flight

Couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on flight

By JOE

Alison Hammond forced to apologise after making awkward Daniel Khalife prison escape joke

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond forced to apologise after making awkward Daniel Khalife prison escape joke

By Callum Boyle

Hollyoaks to be moved from Channel 4 after 28 years

Channel 4

Hollyoaks to be moved from Channel 4 after 28 years

By Callum Boyle

West Ham fan flies 7,300 miles to watch new signing play during international break

Football

West Ham fan flies 7,300 miles to watch new signing play during international break

By Callum Boyle

Paul Scholes surprises fans when asked if he was better than Steven Gerrard

Paul Scholes surprises fans when asked if he was better than Steven Gerrard

By Lee Costello

MORE FROM JOE

Mourinho to Man United: The arguments for and against an appointment that would rock football

feature-homepage

Mourinho to Man United: The arguments for and against an appointment that would rock football

By Nooruddean Choudry

Conor McGregor responds to sexism claims in build up to UFC 194…

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor responds to sexism claims in build up to UFC 194…

By Ben Kiely

Joey Barton slaughters Mark Hughes’ managerial ability because, well Joey Barton

Joey Barton

Joey Barton slaughters Mark Hughes’ managerial ability because, well Joey Barton

By Robert Redmond

Paul Weller releases new song “Movin On” ahead of upcoming new album

Movin On

Paul Weller releases new song “Movin On” ahead of upcoming new album

By Will Lavin

Subway worker shot dead for putting too much mayo on sandwich

America

Subway worker shot dead for putting too much mayo on sandwich

By Charlie Herbert

Chris Froome punches a spectator who starts running next to him

Chris Froome

Chris Froome punches a spectator who starts running next to him

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories