Couple find out they’re cousins and decide to stay together

Erm…

A couple have lived out everybody’s worst nightmare in discovering that, despite being married, they are in fact related.

The couple, who posted the revelation to TikTok, have (perhaps wisely) not gone in to much detail about their situation, but did caption their post with: “Over 3 years into our marriage and we just found out we are cousins.”

The TikTok then proceeds to show them kissing.

The lack of detail in their post understandably left many viewers champing at the bit for even just a bit more context about how closely they’re related.

Apparently, the couple are based in Utah, where it is illegal to be married to a first cousin (thankfully).

This gives us a clue, considering they’ve said they’re staying together, that they’re in fact second cousins.

Still, for many, this knowledge would be enough to end most relationships, so it is unusual that they’re deciding to stay together.

As is to be expected, the couple had a slew of comments asking people for any more info they could give, with others merely alarmed at the couple’s revelation.

One user wrote: “siblings or dating ? BOTH”

Another wrote: “The way my jaw dropped”

One user asked the natural question on everyone’s minds: “Are you guys still married after finding out you are cousins?”

The couple then replied to that comment with a further video, saying they had ‘thought about it real hard’ before confirming they would indeed be staying together.

Love prevails, I guess.

Related links: