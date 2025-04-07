Search icon

07th Apr 2025

Coronation Street star John Saint Ryan dies aged 72

Ava Keady

His family confirmed the news.

Coronation Street star, John Saint Ryan has died aged 72.

His family confirmed his passing on Facebook, with his wife, Joyce, writing: “I and our family want to let our friends know that John had a heart attack the evening of Thursday 3rd of April.

“We were with him at the hospital where the staff did everything possible but unfortunately he did not survive. We are absolutely heart broken.”

She also revealed: “John wanted to aid medical research and donated his body, so there will not be a funeral.”

His wife confirmed that at a later date, they would organise a celebration of John’s life.

“We are all fortunate to have known and loved this special ‘Gentleman’ as he has been described to me numerous times over the last couple of days.”

The 72-year-old was born in Burnley, Lancashire, and became a martial arts teacher in the town, skills which led him into acting.

John’s first role was as a stunt double for 007 icon Sean Connery on The Medicine Man.

His acting debut came in 1983 when he featured in Channel 4’s GBH.

John had a small role in Emmerdale as Jameson before securing his spot on Coronation Street.

He played long distance lorry driver Charlie Whelan, a loveable character, whose notable storylines include a whirlwind romance with Rovers Return landlady Bet Gilroy.

After his time on the cobbles, in the 90’s he moved Stateside to California where he continued to find success in film and TV.

John landed supporting roles in various productions, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Murder, She Wrote, and The Heidi Chronicles.

Additionally, he starred as the main antagonist in American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, a sci-fi action film.

He is survived by his Joyce and their three sons.

