Search icon

News

15th Oct 2025

Climate experts issue ‘wake up call’ to UK in starkest warning yet

Ava Keady

It’s not looking good…

Climate experts have issued a wake up call to the UK in the country’s starkest warning yet.

Top government advisers must prepare for an increase of at least 2 degrees within just 25 years.

This limit is hotter and sooner than previous official advice, and even worse than the 1.5C level that most of the world has been trying to stick to.

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw countries agree to try to limit warming to ‘well below’ 2C, ideally 1.5C. However, with global average temperatures already nearing 1.4C, the chances of this are getting smaller.

The recent warning from the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC) is undoubtedly the starkest yet, stating that ministers should ‘at a minimum, prepare the country for the weather extremes that will be experienced if global warming levels reach 2C above pre-industrial levels by 2050.’

This is the committee’s first time recommending such a target, aiming to spur action on climate resilience after years of warnings about the country’s lack of preparedness.

With the UK already struggling to cope with the drought, flooding, and heat brought by current temperatures, CCC adviser Professor Richard Betts said: “Though the change from 1.5C to 2C may sound small, the difference in impacts would be substantial.”

Some examples of what this could mean include twice as many people at risk of flooding, and, in southern England, ten times as many days with a very high risk of wildfires.

CCC member Baroness Brown commented in a briefing: “We continue to believe 1.5C is achievable as a long term goal. But clearly the risk it will not be achieved is getting higher, and for risk management, we do believe we have to plan for 2C.”

World leaders are set to discuss their plans to adapt to rising temperatures at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil next month.

Speaking to Sky News, Royal Society adviser Professor Eric Wolff said leaders needed to wake up.

“It is now very challenging even to stay below two degrees. This is a wake up call both to continue reducing emissions, but at the same time to prepare our infrastructure and economy for the inevitable climate changes that we are already committed to.”

Topics:

Climate Change,Environment

RELATED ARTICLES

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

Apocalypse

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

By Dan Seddon

UK sea level rising faster than global average, study reveals

Climate Change

UK sea level rising faster than global average, study reveals

By Sammi Minion

UK’s way of life ‘under threat’ as extreme weather ‘set to become norm’

Climate Change

UK’s way of life ‘under threat’ as extreme weather ‘set to become norm’

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

By JOE

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

amazon fire stick

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

By Harry Warner

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

By Stephen Porzio

UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

News

UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

By Harry Warner

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

F1

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

By SportsJOE

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

News

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

By Harry Warner

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

By Charlie Herbert

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

amazon fire stick

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

By Harry Warner

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

By Stephen Porzio

UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

News

UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

F1

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

By SportsJOE

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

News

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

Football

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

By Sammi Minion

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

Football

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

By Sammi Minion

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

Football

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

By Sammi Minion

Crowds of Russians shout ‘you f***ing monsters’ in rare protest against Putin

Crowds of Russians shout ‘you f***ing monsters’ in rare protest against Putin

By JOE

Load more stories