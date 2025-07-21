Chris Martin issues warning to audience at first gig since ‘kiss cam’ scandal

He has broken his silence…

Chris Martin issued a warning to the audience at his latest gig since the ‘kiss cam’ scandal went viral on the internet.

In a viral clip viewed millions of people, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was spotted embracing his coworker, Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer while at a Coldplay gig in Boston.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the embarrassed couple acting strangely when they were shown on the arena’s big screen.

As they first appear Coldplay frontman Chris Martin initially says: “Ooh, look at these two.”

#chrismartin ♬ original sound – ExtraTV @extra_tv Kiss cam scandal?! 😳 Coldplay accidentally exposes Andy Byron, the married CEO of software development firm Astronomer, looking cozy with his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Neither Byron nor Cabot have publicly responded to the gone-viral moment. (🎥: calebu2/TMX) #coldplay

Then, just as the embarrassed couple can be seen ducking out of view in an unsuccessful attempt to evade unwanted attention, Chris adds: “Alright, come on, you’re okay! Oh—what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy!”, which was quickly followed by a wave of raucous laughter from the 65,000 fans in attendance.

The saga has developed since then with Byron leaving his position following the controversy.

Now, at the latest Coldplay concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, Martin made sure to give the crowd ample time to not be caught hugging colleagues after issuing a warning.

In a fan-recorder clip he could be heard saying: “We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd.

“How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.

“So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

The fan later wrote on X that no couples were shown during the jumbotron portion of the concert.

Before Byron’s resignation from his position, it emerged that the wife of the Astronomer CEO has reportedly changed her last name on Facebook, seemingly confirming the affair.

As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.



Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and… pic.twitter.com/aTTUhnnyVz — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 19, 2025

According to Page Six, Megan Kerrigan Byron removed her last name from her Facebook and shortly after deleted her entire account following the viral cheating allegations.

Byron’s wife, Megan, deleted her Facebook page after her account quickly flooded with comments about the alleged affair, per Page Six.

It also appears that CEO Byron has deleted his LinkedIn profile, as the URL now leads to an error message.

Byron has been at the tech company since July 2023, while Cabot joined in November 2024.

Astronomer is a private data infrastructure startup with a valuation exceeding $1 billion.

In a post announcing Cabot’s hiring, Byron praised the CPO for her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise,” as well as her “passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces.”

Astronomer’s former CEO, Ry Walker, quickly took to X to clear his name: “For those asking—I’m no longer involved in @astronomerio—yes I was co-founder and early CEO—not on the team or board since 2022, and have no information on ColdplayGate.”