19th Jul 2025

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

JOE

All but one of the 230 people on board the aircraft died in the crash.

The final conversation recorded between the pilots of the fatal Air India plane crash has been revealed.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed last month, claiming the lives of all but one of the 230 people on board.

A report into the tragedy has revealed that one of the pilots denied switching the engines to cut off right before the plane crashed.

It also revealed that both engines of the Gatwick-bound plane lost fuel supply moments after the aircraft lifted off the ground.

According to the report, the airliner had reached a maximum airspeed of 180 knots when the fuel supply to both engines was cut off within a second of each other.

Cutoff switches are usually only used in emergencies in the air, such as an engine fire.

Less than ten seconds later a mayday call was made from the plane.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said: “In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so.

Corriere della Sera report that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal said to First Officer Clive Kunder that ‘the plane is in your hands’.

The sources who told the newspaper explained that it’s not unusual for the first officer to manage takeoff proceedings.

Shortly after take-off, Kunder reportedly asked Captain Sumeet Sabharwal why he had shut the engines off.

Sabharwal responded: “I didn’t do it.”

Kunder was reportedly unconvinced and asked the same question “several more times”, according to the report.

As the engines started to recover, one of the pilots transmitted ‘mayday, mayday, mayday’ before the jet crashed into a number of buildings.

The report states: “The aircraft was destroyed due to impact with the buildings on the ground and subsequent fire.

“A total of five buildings were impacted and suffered major structural and fire damages.”

US officials believe that the captain of the plane may have cut off the aircraft’s fuel supply, though it remains unclear if it was done so accidentally or deliberately.

Topics:

Air India crash,sensitive

