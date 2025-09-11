Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

The FA announced the charges earlier today

The punishment that Premier League side Chelsea will face for their alleged 74 breaches of ‘Football Agent Regulations’ has been revealed, per the Daily Telegraph.

The alleged discrepancies made by Chelsea are said to have taken place between 2009 and 2022 when Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich owned the West London club.

Despite the number of charges and the fact that they constitute breaches of six FA regulations, it is not currently expected that Chelsea will face a sanction or points deduction.

According to Matt Law: “Chelsea are expecting a financial sanction – roughly similar to the £8m Uefa fine – and are NOT expecting a sporting sanction.”

Updated – I'm told Chelsea are expecting a financial sanction – roughly similar to the £8m Uefa fine – and are NOT expecting a sporting sanction https://t.co/ujztdxVUq1 — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 11, 2025

18 + Be Gamble Aware

A large part of the reason for the FA’s leniency is said to be due to the fact that Chelsea self-reported the rule breaches themselves and that the alleged discrepancies took place under a previous ownership.

While this report does provide an initial positive outcome for the Blues, it is also being reported that the Premier League are carrying out their own separate investigation into Chelsea which is ongoing and may result in a separate punishment.

Earlier today, Chelsea responded to the FA’s allegations with a statement.

It reads: “Chelsea FC is pleased to confirm that its engagement with The FA concerning matters that were self-reported by the club is now reaching a conclusion.

“The Club’s ownership group completed its purchase of the club on 30 May 2022.

“During a thorough due diligence process prior to completion of the purchase, the ownership group became aware of potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions and other potential breaches of FA rules.

“Immediately upon the completion of the purchase, the Club self-reported these matters to all relevant regulators, including The FA.

“The Club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency during this process, including by giving comprehensive access to the Club’s files and historical data.

“We will continue working collaboratively with The FA to conclude this matter as swiftly as possible.

“We wish to place on record our gratitude to The FA for their engagement with the Club on this complex case, the focus of which has been on matters that took place over a decade ago.”

18+ Be Gamble Aware