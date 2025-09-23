Search icon

23rd Sep 2025

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine the Mexican cartel had to cut him off

Ava Keady

The Two and a Half Men star has had a colourful personal life.

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine that the Mexican cartel had to cut him off.

The Two and a Half Men star has had a colourful personal life, and has openly admitted his struggle with substances, which ultimately led to him being fired from the hit comedy show in 2011.

The American actor had done several stints in rehab between 1990 and 2010, and has also been convicted of multiple misdemeanors.

Now, aged 60, the Golden Globe winner proudly talks of his past after being sober for over eight years.

In a recent interview the actor opened up about his past addiction, confessing how much cocaine he actually took.

Speaking to Amelia Adams for Australia’s 60 Minutes he revealed that he was even cut off by a Mexican cartel.

Adams shockingly asked: “The cartel cut you off?”

“They did, they did,” he confirmed.

“They had never seen someone acquiring that kind of weight.

“The only other people that they were delivering that kind of weight to were dealers.”

He continued to say that they ‘thought [he] was on the dealing side’.

Probing him further, Adams asked: “Is it true that you were smoking seven-gram rocks of crack cocaine?”

“Well, we never took one out and put it on a scale.

“But that was the amount that was cooked to get it into that form,” replied Sheen.

Lightening the mood, Sheen joked that at one point he said: “We’re going to need a bigger pipe.”

While amused, Adams acknowledged that Sheen was lucky to be alive, to which he replied ‘I know’.

Topics:

Charlie Sheen,Entertainment,two and a half men

