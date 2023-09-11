Charles Bronson reconnects with ex-wife after 50 years and wants to remarry her

‘I think he probably does want more than friendship’

Charles Bronson’s ex-wife has revealed that she’s reconnected with Britain’s ‘toughest’ criminal and that he wants to buy her a ring.

The former couple first met when they were teenagers before tying the knot in 1972.

With Bronson’s life behind bars, their relationship was significantly strained, and the couple eventually divorced in 1997.

However this wasn’t before they welcomed a child into the world – Michael, who is now 51.

While Bronson and Dunroe ended their relationship decades ago, the pair have always stayed in touch, and as they are both single again, Bronson has apparently expressed an interest to marry Dunroe once more.

Getty Images

Speaking to the Mirror recently, Dunroe revealed that she had visited Bronson in prison on August 29, and hopes to see him again before Christmas.

While they were talking for the first time in years face-to-face, Bronson expressed a desire of buying Dunroe a ring before her next visit.

She explained: “I think he probably does want more than friendship. I wasn’t really thinking about that as there’s too much going on in my head at the moment. I just want him out. He said I haven’t changed at all and he was looking into my eyes and saying you’ve still got the same gorgeous eyes.”

She went on: “He was full of compliments. He’s always saying that he wants to try the relationship, and that he’s always loved me – that I’m his first love. We don’t know what’s in the future but he says he wants to get a ring for me for Christmas so he is thinking things like that. But I’m not sure on all of that yet.”

However while Dunroe has expressed her hope that Bronson, now known as Charles Salvador, will be released in the near future, things aren’t looking great for the lifelong con after having his parole denied earlier this year.

The parole board said of their decision: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress that Mr Salvador has made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearings, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Salvador was suitable for release.

“Nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that he should be transferred to an open prison.”

Dunroe does however remain positive given that Bronson claims to have behaved well for the past eight years.

Related links: