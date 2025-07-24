Car owner fined after dog pictured ‘driving car’

The owner claimed his car-nine companion had jumped onto his lap

Police in Slovakia have slapped a motorist with a fine after his dog was seen behind the wheel of the moving vehicle.

A photo captured by a speed camera in the village of Sterusy, north-east of the capital, Bratislava, showed the smiling pooch in the driving seat of the Skoda.

Police shared the snap on Facebook with the caption: “Police did not believe their own eyes on the police radar. Instead of a photo of the driver, a brown hunting dog, who sat obediently behind the wheel of a Škoda.”

They explained that the owner of the vehicle claimed his canine companion had jumped into his lap in the driving seat.

But police said footage showed no sudden movement in the car, so this couldn’t have been the case.

The car owner was fined on the spot for violating traffic rules.

“Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving,” police warned.