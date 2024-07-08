Brutal ending to latest episode of House of the Dragon has everyone asking the same question

Look away now if you don’t want spoilers

Let me just say again if you ignored the first warning that this article contains spoilers, spoilers and more spoilers.

Fans of House of the Dragon have been left reeling after the final scenes of season two episode four, with everyone wondering the same thing.

The show, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s bestseller Fire & Blood, zones in on the civil war commonly referred to as ‘The Dance of the Dragons’ between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her estranged half brother, Aegon Targaryen.

Despite Rhaenyra’s attempts to bring proceedings to a peaceful conclusion in episode three of the latest season, it’s fair to say the war between the Blacks and the Greens has officially begun in episode four.

After a brutal fight on dragonback between Rhaenys, Aegon and Aemond Targaryen, fans of the show were all left scratching their heads.

Whilst Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys were brutally killed by Aegon and Vhagar, the fate of Aegon – who was also attacked by Vhagar – was left up in the air.

Although he was visibly severely injured and completely immobile, it is currently unclear whether or not he survived the attack.

I’m sure this question, amongst others, will be answered on next week’s episode, but for now everyone can only come up with their theories.