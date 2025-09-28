Search icon

News

28th Sep 2025

Britney Spears’ hit song Toxic was inspired by iconic TV star

Ava Keady

Fans have just realise the familiar face behind the track.

Britney Spears’ hit song Toxic was inspired by an iconic TV star.

That’s right, nearly two decades on from the release of the hit single, fans have just realised the familiar face behind the track.

Apparently, it has become musical folklore that the tune was actually inspired by BBC star and Supervet host, Noel Fitzpatrick.

TikToker Jason Pargin shared a mind-blowing video delving into the history of one of the iconic pop stars biggest hits.

“Here’s a silly little bit of music trivia which may forever change how you think of this song,” the author began, before analysing the lyrics.

“I am not joking when I say that the man described in that song is allegedly Irish veterinarian Noel Fitzpatrick.

“These days, he’s the host of a BBC animal doctor reality show called Supervet.”

The writer reminded people to ‘remember, she did not write this song’.

@jasonkpargin

♬ Toxic – Britney Spears

“Toxic was written by a team including Cathy Dennis. She also wrote Can’t Get You Out of My Head for Kylie Minogue, and I Kissed A Girl for Katy Perry.

“She is the one who, in the early 2000s, dated Fitzpatrick back when he was just a veterinarian and an aspiring actor. They had what was apparently an ugly break-up and she immediately wrote the song, Toxic.”

Upon its released in 2003, the song hit the top spot in Australia, Canada, the US and the UK.

Cathy Dennis co-wrote the hit the same year that she broke up with Fitzpatrick.

This isn’t the first time the rumour has circulated, the famous vet was even once questioned by ex This Morning host Holly Willoughby about his chances of being the song’s subject.

“Are you who that song is written about? Is it you? Please say yes,” she asked.

“You may have to ask Kylie Minogue whether I Can’t Get You Out Of My Head is written about me,” he responded.

Cathy had also written songs for Kylie, including the 2001 hit.

I guess we’ll never know for sure…

Topics:

Britney Spears,songwriter,toxic

RELATED ARTICLES

Britney Spears admits who she lost her virginity to after lying about it for 30 years

Britney Spears

Britney Spears admits who she lost her virginity to after lying about it for 30 years

By Dan Seddon

Passengers on British Airways flight left panic-stricken as cabin fills with ‘toxic fumes’ in mid-air

British Airways

Passengers on British Airways flight left panic-stricken as cabin fills with ‘toxic fumes’ in mid-air

By Ryan Price

Fans concerned for Britney Spears after singer admits she’s ‘married’ again

Britney Spears

Fans concerned for Britney Spears after singer admits she’s ‘married’ again

By Kat O'Connor

MORE FROM JOE

These are the five groups of people most likely to be drafted in WW3

Amazon

These are the five groups of people most likely to be drafted in WW3

By Nina McLaughlin

One Direction choreographer Paul Roberts dies aged 52

sensitive

One Direction choreographer Paul Roberts dies aged 52

By Nina McLaughlin

Keir Starmer says Reform’s plan to deport migrants legally in UK is ‘racist’

Immigration

Keir Starmer says Reform’s plan to deport migrants legally in UK is ‘racist’

By Nina McLaughlin

Here’s a list of countries that already use digital ID as plans introduced in UK

digital id

Here’s a list of countries that already use digital ID as plans introduced in UK

By JOE

Petition against digital ID cards reaches two million signatures

News

Petition against digital ID cards reaches two million signatures

By Harry Warner

George Galloway detained at Gatwick Airport under the Terrorism Act

Gatwick

George Galloway detained at Gatwick Airport under the Terrorism Act

By Harry Warner

These are the five groups of people most likely to be drafted in WW3

Amazon

These are the five groups of people most likely to be drafted in WW3

By Nina McLaughlin

One Direction choreographer Paul Roberts dies aged 52

sensitive

One Direction choreographer Paul Roberts dies aged 52

By Nina McLaughlin

Therapist explains hidden benefits of ‘hands-free masturbation’ technique

masturbation

Therapist explains hidden benefits of ‘hands-free masturbation’ technique

By Nina McLaughlin

Keir Starmer says Reform’s plan to deport migrants legally in UK is ‘racist’

Immigration

Keir Starmer says Reform’s plan to deport migrants legally in UK is ‘racist’

By Nina McLaughlin

Iconic Quality Street flavour returns just in time for Christmas

Affiliate

Iconic Quality Street flavour returns just in time for Christmas

By Nina McLaughlin

Here’s a list of countries that already use digital ID as plans introduced in UK

digital id

Here’s a list of countries that already use digital ID as plans introduced in UK

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Petition against digital ID cards reaches two million signatures

News

Petition against digital ID cards reaches two million signatures

By Harry Warner

George Galloway detained at Gatwick Airport under the Terrorism Act

Gatwick

George Galloway detained at Gatwick Airport under the Terrorism Act

By Harry Warner

People are just discovering Netflix’s best horror show as it turns four years old

Horror

People are just discovering Netflix’s best horror show as it turns four years old

By Stephen Porzio

Millions missing out on £1,300 by not claiming entitlement

Cost of living crisis

Millions missing out on £1,300 by not claiming entitlement

By Sammi Minion

Ex-Reform leader in Wales pleads guilty to Russian bribery charges

News

Ex-Reform leader in Wales pleads guilty to Russian bribery charges

By Harry Warner

German defence minister warns of war expanding to space as Russia ‘track army satellites’

Germany

German defence minister warns of war expanding to space as Russia ‘track army satellites’

By Harry Warner

Load more stories