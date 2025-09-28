Britney Spears’ hit song Toxic was inspired by iconic TV star

Fans have just realise the familiar face behind the track.

Britney Spears’ hit song Toxic was inspired by an iconic TV star.

That’s right, nearly two decades on from the release of the hit single, fans have just realised the familiar face behind the track.

Apparently, it has become musical folklore that the tune was actually inspired by BBC star and Supervet host, Noel Fitzpatrick.

TikToker Jason Pargin shared a mind-blowing video delving into the history of one of the iconic pop stars biggest hits.

“Here’s a silly little bit of music trivia which may forever change how you think of this song,” the author began, before analysing the lyrics.

“I am not joking when I say that the man described in that song is allegedly Irish veterinarian Noel Fitzpatrick.

“These days, he’s the host of a BBC animal doctor reality show called Supervet.”

The writer reminded people to ‘remember, she did not write this song’.

“Toxic was written by a team including Cathy Dennis. She also wrote Can’t Get You Out of My Head for Kylie Minogue, and I Kissed A Girl for Katy Perry.

“She is the one who, in the early 2000s, dated Fitzpatrick back when he was just a veterinarian and an aspiring actor. They had what was apparently an ugly break-up and she immediately wrote the song, Toxic.”

Upon its released in 2003, the song hit the top spot in Australia, Canada, the US and the UK.

Cathy Dennis co-wrote the hit the same year that she broke up with Fitzpatrick.

This isn’t the first time the rumour has circulated, the famous vet was even once questioned by ex This Morning host Holly Willoughby about his chances of being the song’s subject.

“Are you who that song is written about? Is it you? Please say yes,” she asked.

“You may have to ask Kylie Minogue whether I Can’t Get You Out Of My Head is written about me,” he responded.

Cathy had also written songs for Kylie, including the 2001 hit.

I guess we’ll never know for sure…