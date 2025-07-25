British kids and teens will spend up to four hours a day glued to digital devices this summer, says study

By Helen Le Caplain

British kids and teens will spend up to FOUR HOURS a day glued to digital devices this summer – with a quarter of parents worried they’ll view adult content.

A report by Vodafone, surveying parents of young people between the ages of eight and 17, revealed that British children will spend half a standard working day mindlessly scrolling online.

This equates to a whopping 42% increase in screen time compared to when students are at school.

Of those quizzed, parents’ common concerns include screen time potentially affecting their sleep (29%), mental health (28%) and seeing harmful content (26%).

A quarter (25%) also worry their children may become less interested in playing outside.

Staying in touch with friends (40%), fewer scheduled activities (37%) and an increase in long journeys (24%) are some of the reasons why device use rockets during the holidays.

While screen time helps entertain kids and keep them connected, the rise of unstructured screen time means a massive 80% of parents worry about how to keep their families protected over the summer.

The study also revealed half of parents said they’d feel more comfortable with device use if they had greater protection across devices at home and while their kids are out and about.

A further 37% say they’d like more convenient tools to help control device usage, and a third (34%) are looking for advice and support to help keep their kids safe over the holidays.

The report, which comes as Vodafone announces major improvements to its digital safety service Secure Net later this summer, revealed that 65% of parents are concerned about their child’s device use specifically during the school holidays.

To help navigate this, Vodafone and Digital Awareness UK have teamed up to offer practical advice for parents on how to tackle digital risks facing kids, set healthy digital habits and keep their family safe online.

Vodafone is making a major upgrade to Secure Net, its existing digital security service, by uniting its current mobile and broadband protection.

Features will include ‘focus time’ to limit distractions, the ability to pause the internet and disconnect devices, a bedtime mode, and a customisable content filter, allowing parents to tailor what their children can access online.

Existing Secure Net Home and mobile customers, including those who join before the new upgrade later this summer, will be automatically switched to the new version at no additional cost.

This means they’ll retain the same features with the added benefit of use across both Vodafone mobile and WiFi connections.

Emma Robertson, CEO of Digital Awareness UK, said: “We know that the summer break can be a challenging time for carers and parents trying to keep their children entertained.

“Screens often feel like an easy solution to reach for during family outings, trips abroad and days at home.

“This can’t always be avoided but, without structure, it can lead to greater exposure to online harms, mental health effects and unhealthy tech habits, which are difficult to undo.

“This research clearly shows that quality over quantity matters and setting boundaries with screen time that works for your family is essential.

“The start of the summer is a great opportunity to set expectations with your kids and kick-start conversations about how to have a healthy relationship with tech and enjoy using it responsibly and safely.”

Nicki Lyons, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer at VodafoneThree, said: “There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to how we build healthy digital habits at home.

“While many families are already having open conversations about online safety, our research shows a clear desire for better tools and more guidance.

“That’s why we’re committed to putting the best advice and technology in parents’ hands – to help them keep their families safe and confident online.

“Unstructured screen time tends to rise naturally during the summer holidays so we’ve teamed up with Digital Awareness UK to offer practical, parent-friendly guidance.

“Combined with our Secure Net service, which offers the most comprehensive parental controls of any major UK network, families can feel more confident navigating the digital world and enjoy a safer and more balanced summer break.”

Vodafone and Digital Awareness UK have produced a guide to help parents identify the increased risks over the summer and how best to navigate them: https://www.vodafone.co.uk/newscentre/features/digital-awareness-uk-30-digital-risks-young-people

For more information on Vodafone’s Secure Net app, visit: https://www.vodafone.co.uk/network/data-features/securenet