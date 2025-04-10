Search icon

News

10th Apr 2025

Britain’s Got Talent star dies aged 18 just weeks after father’s death

JOE

18-year-old Órán McConville was killed in a single vehicle crash last week.

Britain’s Got Talent star, Órán McConville has died just weeks after his father.

The 18-year-old was killed in a single vehicle crash in County Down last week.

He was travelling in the front passengers seat of a car that crashed in the early hours of last Saturday morning, April 5.

The teenager appeared on our screens several years ago when his school choir competed in Britain’s Got Talent.

In 2017, St Patrick’s Primary School choir reached the semi-finals of the competition, but were beaten by pianist and ultimate winner of the show, Tokio Myers.

The teenager’s death marks the third tragedy for the family in recent times.

Órán’s father, Paddy, died suddenly just six weeks before the fatal accident, and his sister, Rachael, was tragically killed when she was knocked down by a car at age 11.

He was the youngest of three children, survived by his mother and older brother.

At his Requiem Mass in Drumgath yesterday, parish priest Father Charles Byrne said: “Órán’s tragic death early on Saturday morning has brought devastating shock and grief to his family, to his friends, to our local community here and the wider community around it.”

“As we all know, just six weeks ago we were here for Órán’s father Paddy and 16 years ago you had the death of young Rachael.”

He continued: “At this time we are all lost for words.

“Words are woefully inadequate to express the pain and the sorrow in our hearts that we have for you.”

Topics:

sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Gladiators star Steel shares heartbreak as baby dies days after being born

sensitive

Gladiators star Steel shares heartbreak as baby dies days after being born

By Ava Keady

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

Crime

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

By Joseph Loftus

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

sensitive

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Weezer bassist’s wife shot by police and booked for attempted murder

LAPD

Weezer bassist’s wife shot by police and booked for attempted murder

By Zoe Hodges

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

By Zoe Hodges

British passports to undergo ‘insane’ price increase this week

British passports to undergo ‘insane’ price increase this week

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

By Ava Keady

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

Donald Trump

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

By Zoe Hodges

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

By Ava Keady

Chappell Roan ticket prices revealed for her Edinburgh Summer Sessions show

Affiliate

Chappell Roan ticket prices revealed for her Edinburgh Summer Sessions show

By Jonny Yates

Weezer bassist’s wife shot by police and booked for attempted murder

LAPD

Weezer bassist’s wife shot by police and booked for attempted murder

By Zoe Hodges

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 41

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 41

By Stephen Porzio

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just re-added one of the best Irish movies ever

Disney+

Disney+ has just re-added one of the best Irish movies ever

By Stephen Porzio

Orlando Bloom’s new boxing drama gets exciting release update from co-star

Boxer

Orlando Bloom’s new boxing drama gets exciting release update from co-star

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa if you do not have TNT Sports

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa if you do not have TNT Sports

By Stephen Hurrell

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

By Zoe Hodges

‘Difficult to beat’ earphones on offer for over 30% off in ‘limited time deal’

Affiliate

‘Difficult to beat’ earphones on offer for over 30% off in ‘limited time deal’

By Stephen Porzio

British passports to undergo ‘insane’ price increase this week

British passports to undergo ‘insane’ price increase this week

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

By Ava Keady

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

Donald Trump

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories