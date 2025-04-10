Britain’s Got Talent star dies aged 18 just weeks after father’s death

18-year-old Órán McConville was killed in a single vehicle crash last week.

Britain’s Got Talent star, Órán McConville has died just weeks after his father.

The 18-year-old was killed in a single vehicle crash in County Down last week.

He was travelling in the front passengers seat of a car that crashed in the early hours of last Saturday morning, April 5.

The teenager appeared on our screens several years ago when his school choir competed in Britain’s Got Talent.

In 2017, St Patrick’s Primary School choir reached the semi-finals of the competition, but were beaten by pianist and ultimate winner of the show, Tokio Myers.

The teenager’s death marks the third tragedy for the family in recent times.

Órán’s father, Paddy, died suddenly just six weeks before the fatal accident, and his sister, Rachael, was tragically killed when she was knocked down by a car at age 11.

He was the youngest of three children, survived by his mother and older brother.

At his Requiem Mass in Drumgath yesterday, parish priest Father Charles Byrne said: “Órán’s tragic death early on Saturday morning has brought devastating shock and grief to his family, to his friends, to our local community here and the wider community around it.”

“As we all know, just six weeks ago we were here for Órán’s father Paddy and 16 years ago you had the death of young Rachael.”

He continued: “At this time we are all lost for words.

“Words are woefully inadequate to express the pain and the sorrow in our hearts that we have for you.”