Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

He passed away aged 38.

A British man passed away after undergoing a hair transplant procedure in Istanbul on Monday.

The 38-year-old had the procedure in the Besiktas area of Turkey’s capital, at a private clinic called CINIK, per Turkish outlet OdaTV.

A hair transplant is a surgical procedure used to treat hair loss by transplanting hair follicles from a donor area — usually the back or sides of the scalp — to areas experiencing thinning or baldness.

Hair transplant procedures in the UK average out at around £6,000.

As a result, around 150,000 British people travel to Turkey every year where costs are around half the price.

The clinic have told Metro that the man began to become unwell before they started the procedure, rather than during the operation.

They also said they carried out “all necessary medical evaluations and tests” before the transplant began.

CINIK said it was the man’s second transplant with their clinic, and that he was returning to them after a past successful procedure in July 2024.

They added: “These assessments were conducted under the supervision of an anesthesiologist, and the patient was cleared for surgery.”

Once it became clear that the patient was seriously unwell, he was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital and taken to intensive care where he later passed away.

A local investigation has been launched into the man’s death, with authorities said to be investigating accusations of “reckless homocide.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) government agency told Metro: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”

CINIK clinic’s full statement to Metro reads: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our patient. In July 2024, the patient had previously undergone a successful hair transplant procedure at our clinic, and following his satisfaction with the results, he returned for a second procedure.

“Prior to the second operation, all necessary medical evaluations and tests (including blood work, chest X-ray, ECG, etc.) were carried out thoroughly and without omission, just as they were during the first procedure. These assessments were conducted under the supervision of an anesthesiologist, and the patient was cleared for surgery.

“However, before the hair transplant procedure began and during the preparatory phase, the patient unexpectedly became unwell for reasons that are still unknown. Immediate medical intervention was provided, and he was urgently transferred to a fully equipped university hospital. Despite ongoing intensive care treatment throughout the day, the patient sadly passed away later that evening.

“Our clinic is an experienced medical institution that has performed over 70,000 hair transplant procedures to date. All relevant medical documentation related to this incident has been submitted to the appropriate authorities, and the matter is currently being investigated by judicial bodies.

“Unfortunately, much of the information circulating in the media does not reflect the truth. Claims suggesting that the patient passed away during the procedure or that the operation was interrupted midway are incorrect.

“The incident occurred before the hair transplant procedure had begun. Due to the ongoing legal process and out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further details will be disclosed at this time.”