News

04th Apr 2025

Brit has body frozen and flown to US in hope of waking up in future

Zoe Hodges

The clinic aims to give members the chance of a ‘second life’

A British man has had his body flown to the US and placed in liquid nitrogen under a scheme which offers a second chance at life.

The ‘patient’ signed up to a programme which offers members the chance of a reawakening via ‘long-term cryonic storage’ in Michigan.

The man died on February 11, and after, the Cryonics UK group carried out a preservation process including dry ice cooling while transport permits were acquired for the 3,700-mile journey.

The person, known only as ‘patient 268’ arrived at the Cryonics Institute (CI) 16 days later.

It was then cooled to well below freezing over a 25-hour period before being stored indefinitely.

The details of the preservation are included in the latest case reports released by the institute following the unnamed man’s death  

The UK has the largest number of CI members in the world outside of the US, with 128 people signed up for various ‘suspension’ options or to play a role in the non-profit organisation. 

The institute said: “Once the details for transit were in place, the patient was transported to Detroit Metro Airport, where he was picked up and brought to the CI facility.  

“The patient arrived at the CI facility on February 27th at 9:30pm.

“The patient was then transferred to the computer-controlled cooling chamber to cool to liquid nitrogen temperature. 

“The human dry ice program was selected and the time needed to cool the patient to liquid nitrogen temperature was 25 hours.

“The patient was then placed in a cryostat for long-term cryonic storage.”

Founded in 1976, the institute has two sites in Michigan housing more than 250 patients who have paid for the outside shot at a revival. The bodies of pets are also in storage at the facility.  

The longest-running patient, Rhea Ettinger has been in her sub-zero waiting room since 1977.

CI president Dennis Kowalksi has previously described cryonics as a gamble that may result in ‘an ambulance ride to a future hospital’.

Patient 268 is not the first Brit to be flown to the clinic after death. Back in September last year, another British man was flown to the clinic becoming CI’s 254th patient.

Topics:

Cryonics Institute,Death

