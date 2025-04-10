Search icon

10th Apr 2025

Brad Pitt’s production company ‘in talks’ for Adolescence season 2

Ava Keady

Plan B Productions are in talks with the creators of the show regarding a follow-up.

Brad Pitt’s production company is ‘in talks’ to create Adolescence season 2.

Plan B Productions are speaking with creators of the smash Netflix series regarding a follow-up season.

The four-part miniseries, co-created and starring Stephen Graham, absolutely exploded following its release last month due to its ever important topic and message.

Now, co-presidents of Plan B Productions, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, revealed to Deadline that they are in talks with director Philip Barantini about the show’s ‘next iteration’.

Gardner explained they are looking to ‘widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA [and] not be repetitive’.

Although not much was revealed about their plans, Kleiner added that they hope Graham and writer Jack Thorne would join together once again on the project.

Adolescence follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) who is accused of murdering his classmate, Katie.

The series follows Jamie, his family, and the police as the truth unfolds and the world of toxic masculinity on the internet comes to light.

Seeing the sky-high viewing figures returned by the show, it seems Netflix would certainly welcome any talks for a season 2.

Plan B are no strangers to working with sensitive issues, such as the #MeToo movement with She Said or institutional racism with Nickel Boys.

As for the one-take method used on Adolescence, Kleiner said the company would embrace the ‘level of ambition the method presents.

“Look at the incredible power of UK television. There’s a way things are made [there] that, you know, we want to do more of, for sure. Not just in the UK, but across Europe,” he added.

