Bonnie Blue reveals the most disturbing request she’s ever received

She revealed the details during a podcast appearance

Bonnie Blue has taken the internet by storm over the last year.

From sleeping with over 1000 men within 24 hours to aiming to become the first woman to have sex in space, she certainly knows how to grab a headline.

During a recent appearance on the Stiff Socks podcast, she opened up about some of her weirdest experiences.

“Some of the weirdest requests I get, they’ve got good jobs or they’re coming from wealth. Serious professionals,” she said.

“The more money you’ve got, the weirder you can be,” she theorised.

Bonnie went on to explain the most disturbing request she’s ever received – and I have to warn you, it’s pretty grim.

“Somebody asked me to s**t in a condom, and then put it into the freezer, and then use that as a d*ldo,” she told the podcast.

The OnlyFans star did not say whether or not she followed through with the request.

It comes after the 25-year-old revealed how much money she is making every month from sharing adult content on OnlyFans.

The eye-watering number that she claims to rake in every month is $2.1 million.

Blue’s infamous 1,000 men in 12 hours video likely raked in quite a lot of cash before it was eventually taken down by OnlyFans for violating rules on the platform.