30th Apr 2025

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Dan Seddon

She planned to give the crowd “a good time”

Nottingham Forest FC is having none of Bonnie Blue‘s antics.

The Premier League club, which sits sixth in the table but could yet cap off a sensational year by qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League, has apparently banned the pornographic actress from its home stadium The City Ground.

Blue (real name Tia Emma Billinger) revealed as much on the Only Stans podcast.

“I recently went to a Nottingham Forest game. Well, I attempted to,” began the 25-year-old’s story. 

“I put on my socials, ‘Hey boys, I’m going to be at the game, I’d like to film with you afterwards’. I turn up at the football game and the gate security was like, ‘You are permanently banned from the ground’. 

“I thought when they asked me to go to the side, ‘Maybe they’re upgrading my tickets, maybe they want to escort me to my seat. this is quite nice, it’s a good service’. They asked to see my tickets, I showed them and they took them off me, saying, ‘We’re escorting you off the premises.'”

The match ball on a ‘No Room For Racism’ plinth before the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Everton FC at City Ground on April 12, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Blue claimed she was attending this unspecified match to “encourage” the footballers and give the crowd a “good time”.

“Apparently they don’t discriminate against sex workers, but I was banned because I was a sex worker,” she continued, before suggesting: “I also think if I’m entertaining the supporters it’s less people drinking, so I’m actually doing something good for their health.”

The OnlyFans star‘s reputation no doubt preceded her, given the fact Blue slept with 1,057 men in just 24 hours this year.

Next on her Hit List is to claim the record for ‘first woman to have sex in space’.

Bonnie Blue,Football,OnlyFans,Premier League

