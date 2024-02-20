Search icon

20th Feb 2024

Body found in Thames in search for Clapham chemical attack suspect

Charlie Herbert

Body found in Thames in search for Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Shokoor Ezedi

Police ‘strongly believe’ the body is that of the attacker

A body has been found in the River Thames in the search for the Clapham chemical attack suspect, Abdul Shokoor Ezedi.

At 4pm on Monday (February 19), the crew of a passing boat reported to police that they had seen a body in the water at Tower Pier EC3.

The body was recovered by the Metropolitan Police’s Marine Policing Unit and has been examined by detectives working on the investigation into the chemical attack, which took place in Clapham on January 31.

“Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi,” Commander Jon Savell said.

“We have been in contact with his family to pass on the news.”

Ezedi, 35, is wanted on suspicion of throwing a corrosive alkaline substance at a mother, who is his former partner, and her two young daughters on Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common.

He also injured police officers who responded to the attack and neighbours who rushed to help the family, before he fled on the Tube.

Ezedi was last seen on 31 January on CCTV leaning over the railings of London’s Chelsea Bridge.

A nationwide hunt was launched to find him, with the Met putting a £20,000 reward in place for information leading to his arrest.

But on February 9 the force said it was likely he had probably died after entering the River Thames around Chelsea Bridge.

Police had previously warned his body may never be found due to the river’s currents.

Commander Savell said dental records and DNA testing would be required to identify the body, which “may take some time.”

Topics:

clapham attack,Crime,metropolitan police

