30th Apr 2025

Best ways to keep your dogs cool in hot weather as experts issue warning

JOE

A vet has issued advice

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Although the warm weather is enjoyable for us humans, for those on four legs, it can be a bit more of a struggle.

Kathleen Pohl, from Pet Health Club, opened up about when the heat can become dangerous for our animals on TikTok.

She said when temperatures rise above 16 degrees “it’s important to monitor for any signs of overheating,” particularly if your dog has any underlying health conditions.

Risks increase when temperatures rise into the 20s, but when it rises to 24 and up to 27 degrees that is when many dogs can become at risk.

“Most dogs will find the heat very uncomfortable,” Pohl said.

“While it’s not immediately life threatening, prolonged exposure can lead to overheating and exhaustion.”

Once it hits this level of heat, it’s time to avoid taking your pets for a walk.

“Remember, a dog has never died from skipping a walk, but they die every year from heat stroke. Don’t walk your dog in the heat.” 

Pohl also advises that you should work to keep your dog cool in these temperatures, which is where doggy paddling pools can come in handy.

She went on to explain that when temperatures reach 32 degrees and above there is ‘high risk of life threatening heat stroke.’

“Dogs can suffer from dehydration, rapid heart rate, even organ failure.”

The weather is heating up

Calling all fur parents, we have got something sure to keep your dog cool in warm weather.

This Furrybaby Dog Pool from Amazon is a great pick.

Outdoor pool for pets
The outdoor pool for pets is available to buy on Amazon.

Priced at just £28.89, this pool is perfect to cool down on those warm summer evenings.

The pool is simple to set up, no inflation is required, just unfold and fill it with water.

Made of thickened PVC with polyester inner mesh, the product is anti-skid and wear resistant.

No need to worry about leaking, the plug is well sealed, with its quick drainable hole making cleanup easy and labour free.

Additionally, the pool’s collapsible and portable design makes it easy to store, carry, or even travel.

Available in four colours, grey, green, pink and blue; and four sizes, from 80-160cm, choose whichever suits you and your pup best.

You can shop the Furrybaby Dog Pool from Amazon.

