Best ways to keep your dogs cool in hot weather as experts issue warning

Although the warm weather is enjoyable for us humans, for those on four legs, it can be a bit more of a struggle.

Kathleen Pohl, from Pet Health Club, opened up about when the heat can become dangerous for our animals on TikTok.

She said when temperatures rise above 16 degrees “it’s important to monitor for any signs of overheating,” particularly if your dog has any underlying health conditions.

Risks increase when temperatures rise into the 20s, but when it rises to 24 and up to 27 degrees that is when many dogs can become at risk.

“Most dogs will find the heat very uncomfortable,” Pohl said.

“While it’s not immediately life threatening, prolonged exposure can lead to overheating and exhaustion.”

Once it hits this level of heat, it’s time to avoid taking your pets for a walk.

“Remember, a dog has never died from skipping a walk, but they die every year from heat stroke. Don’t walk your dog in the heat.”

Pohl also advises that you should work to keep your dog cool in these temperatures, which is where doggy paddling pools can come in handy.

She went on to explain that when temperatures reach 32 degrees and above there is ‘high risk of life threatening heat stroke.’

“Dogs can suffer from dehydration, rapid heart rate, even organ failure.”

